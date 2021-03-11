CARY, N.C., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cameyo, the company that provides secure Virtual Application Delivery for any Digital Workspace, today announced that Virtual Desktop industry veteran Brad Rowland has joined the company as VP of Channel & Strategic Partnerships. Rowland has been a member of Cameyo's Board of Advisors since July 2020, and in this new role he will help accelerate growth for Cameyo's existing channel partners while continuing to help establish new strategic partnerships.
"As every organization establishes their long-term strategy for supporting both widespread remote work and hybrid workspaces, the need to give every employee simple, secure access to all of the applications they need to be productive has skyrocketed," said Brad Rowland, VP of Channel & Strategic Partnerships. "For nearly three years Cameyo has been at the forefront of delivering any Windows or web app to any device, from the browser, providing the secure application delivery layer for any Digital Workspace. In 2020 we built a robust partner ecosystem, and I look forward to helping scale our partners' success by enabling secure remote & hybrid work for their customers."
"Since joining our Board of Advisors in July, Brad has played an invaluable role in helping Cameyo scale to meet the accelerated demand for Digital Workspace solutions," said Andrew Miller, Co-Founder and CEO of Cameyo. "Brad shares our deep commitment to customer and partner success. In this new role Brad will be integral in empowering our partners to give their customers the simplest, most secure, and best user experience when it comes to enabling remote and hybrid work."
In this new role, Rowland will also formally reunite with his former FSLogix and Microsoft colleague, Jason Veatch, who joined Cameyo in June 2020 to run Global Channel Marketing. Rowland and Veatch worked together on the FSLogix global partner program leading up to the company's acquisition by Microsoft, then both worked together on the global Windows Virtual Desktop launch. Together Rowland and Veatch will continue to build and expand Cameyo's global partner network.
An industry veteran with extensive experience in the end user computing (EUC) space, Rowland has held leadership positions with Southwestern Bell, Wyse, AppStream, Symantec, FSLogix, and most recently Microsoft. Since beginning his career in the mid-90s managing a Citrix enterprise site with tens of thousands of users, he has remained focused on desktop virtualization technologies. His experience stretches from managing the product lines at thin client vendor Wyse (acquired by Dell), to running global product and marketing at cloud application delivery specialist AppStream (acquired by Symantec), to serving as the chief marketing officer at FSLogix (acquired by Microsoft in late 2018).
