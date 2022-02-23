CARY, N.C., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cameyo, the Virtual Application Delivery (VAD) platform that enables ultra-secure remote & hybrid work from any device without Windows desktops or VPNs, today announced it has been named one of only three Chrome Enterprise Recommended solutions globally for Virtualization. As today's distributed workforce relies more on the cloud than ever before, Chrome OS and Cameyo enable organizations to give their people seamless access to everything they need to be productive without the cost, complexity, and security issues of traditional Windows desktops.
"Microsoft Windows is just an app. Hybrid and remote work have highlighted the complexity of legacy desktop delivery and revealed the value of alternative device, application, data and security strategies," said Mark Bowker, Senior Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). "Cameyo is helping businesses with Chrome OS remove roadblocks to accessing Windows apps and enabling enterprises with secure access to all the business-critical apps they need in a cloud desktop. Cameyo being certified as a Chrome Enterprise Recommended partner establishes Chrome OS and Cameyo as a strong joint solution for organizations that want to deliver secure cloud desktops without the burden of managing Windows desktops."
The Benefits for Enterprises & Their Users
Zero Trust Security
Today's distributed and hybrid workforce demands the ability to be productive from anywhere and on any device. But with 68.5% of organizations being hit by ransomware in 2021 (Statista), and with Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) and Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) serving as the primary attack vector for 50% of those attacks (Palo Alto Networks), the need to harden security for remote & hybrid work is greater than ever.
Like Chrome OS, Cameyo was purpose-built to secure the digital workspace. Cameyo's cloud-native Zero Trust security model includes several Cameyo-specific innovations that reduce the attack surface for remote & hybrid work, including:
Cameyo automatically ensures all HTTP, HTTPS, and RDP server ports are closed with its PortShield technology
Cameyo does not require on-prem customers to open their firewall to inbound Internet traffic, thanks to its Secure Cloud Tunneling technology
Cameyo eliminates the need for VPNs with its NoVPN technology
Better User Experience
While security is baked into the core of Cameyo and Chrome OS, enterprises also get an unparalleled user experience for their people. Users get a seamless cloud desktop where they access all of the applications and data they need to be productive, and when they select an application, it runs the full desktop version of the app directly from the browser, eliminating the need for any apps to be installed locally. There's nothing new for users to learn, and they can access all of their applications - even legacy Windows apps - from any device, including Chromebooks.
Ultimate Flexibility
Organizations want to give their people secure cloud desktops, but it doesn't make sense to migrate the issues of traditional Windows-based desktops to the cloud. Cameyo and Chrome OS provides organizations with a simple, secure, cost-effective, and flexible alternative for giving their people access to everything they need to be productive from anywhere in a seamless digital workspace - all while avoiding vendor lockin.
Cameyo and Chrome OS also works wherever organizations work today, and wherever they want to work in the future. They can utilize Cameyo as a fully-hosted service in Google Cloud Platform (GCP), or self-host Cameyo in any cloud, hybrid, or on-premises environment. Cameyo also empowers organizations to take advantage of their existing SSO, cloud storage, permissions, and other technology investments & preferences.
What Cameyo + Chrome OS Users Are Saying
Fortune 500
"Cameyo's platform plays a critical role in enabling our Digital Workplace strategy by removing the legacy application roadblocks that were preventing widespread Chrome OS adoption here at Sanmina," said Mario Zúñiga, IT Director, Digital Workplace, Sanmina Corporation. "Now our employees can access their business-critical applications right from the browser with Cameyo, including our ERP which is not directly compatible with Chrome OS devices. Cameyo's solution is an ideal blend of simplicity, seamless user experience, and advanced security."
Healthcare
"The elegant simplicity of the Cameyo platform blows the competition out of the water. Cameyo turns the idea of VDI upside down. Where other products continue to grow in size and complexity, Cameyo grew in innovation and simplicity," said Brian Stopinski, Corporate IT Operations Director at Community Hospital Corp. "With the low cost of deployment as well as the low cost of resources, Cameyo has made the reality of VDI achievable to customers who previously could not afford it. The Cameyo cloud desktop on Chromebook is bar none the most simple, secure and cost-effective way to deliver apps to users."
Manufacturing
"When we began our journey to Chrome OS, we quickly realized that to get more of our people on Chrome OS devices, we needed a way to deliver all of our legacy Windows apps - like our ERP system and certain engineering apps - to those devices from the browser," said Jeremy Venlet, Network Engineer, Royal Technologies. "Cameyo provides us with secure cloud desktops where each user can securely access all of their apps from any device. Not only is Cameyo simple for our people to use while bolstering our security, it is also so well-integrated with Chrome Enterprise that it feels like a natural extension of the Google portfolio of solutions."
Retail
"As a Google Workspaces customer, we love how integrated Cameyo is with Google. We don't have to configure a thing – everyone simply logs in with their Google account info, and they instantly have access to all of their applications. Since we already had all of our staff in user groups, Cameyo automatically imported all of that. There was no additional work we needed to do. Also, we didn't want employees to save files locally on their Chromebooks. Cameyo made it easy to configure so that all work is automatically saved to each user's Google Drive," said Emir Saffar, CIO at Ur&Penn.
Services
"We were very excited about moving to Chromebooks and taking advantage of the security and ease of management that Chrome OS and Google Workspace are known for – but we also have Windows applications that we rely on to run our business. So we could not make the move to Chromebooks without enabling access to those apps," said Adam Nerell, Head of IT for Klarahill. "Just looking at the month-to-month cost compared to our previous remote desktop solution, with Cameyo and Chrome OS we are paying only 15% of what we used to pay. But then on top of that 85% savings, we also no longer need windows clients, so we save even more money there. In addition, we have far fewer support issues, which translates to a vastly improved end-user experience."
"Cameyo played a critical role in enabling our transition to Chrome Enterprise. Without the ability to provide access to our Windows ERP software on Chrome OS devices, we simply would not have been able to make the switch," said Christian Ahlin, Group Head of IT at Nordward. "With Cameyo and Chrome OS, our employees get to access the same desktop version of the software that they're used to with absolutely nothing new to learn, so it's a seamless user experience."
Chrome Enterprise Recommended
Chrome Enterprise Recommended is Google's partner program for third-party solutions that are verified as meeting technical and support standards for Chrome OS. To become a Chrome Enterprise Recommended partner, Cameyo worked extensively with Google to extend its solution's functionality, quality, security, and end-user experience. This helps organizations simplify the change management process and shorten the testing cycle for cloud by selecting a solution that's already been verified by Google.
About Cameyo
Cameyo is the secure Virtual Application Delivery (VAD) platform for any Digital Workspace. Cameyo provides a secure, simple, flexible, and cost-effective cloud desktop solution for delivering all your apps – legacy Windows, internal web, and SaaS – to any device from the browser without the need for legacy Virtual Desktops or VPNs. By enabling organizations to provide their people with secure access to the business-critical apps they need to stay productive from anywhere, Cameyo helps make remote & hybrid work, work. Cameyo is a Chrome Enterprise Recommended solution, and hundreds of enterprises and organizations across all industries utilize Cameyo to deliver business-critical applications to hundreds of thousands of users worldwide. As of February 2021, Cameyo has a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +83 with zero detractors – 100% of responding customers would recommend Cameyo to their peers. To learn more, visit cameyo.com.
