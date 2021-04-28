MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2021.
Highlights of the First Quarter of 2021
- Revenues of $57.4 million;
- GAAP gross margin of 50.5%; non-GAAP gross margin of 50.7%;
- GAAP operating income of $14.4 million (25.1% of revenue); non-GAAP operating income of $15.6 million (27.2% of revenue);
- GAAP net income of $13.4 million and non-GAAP net income of $14.6 million; and
- Positive operating cash flow of $2.7 million.
Forward-Looking Expectations
Management expects revenues for the second quarter to be between $63-65 million.
Based on orders in hand and business in the pipeline, management believes the positive momentum will continue into the third quarter.
Management Comment
Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO, commented, "High demand in our markets, the excellent performance of our systems and the strong position that Camtek has gained in the market, are allowing us to continue to demonstrate record financial performance quarter after quarter.
"Our growth in profitability is a result of the rapid increase in sales and a favorable product mix. Camtek is strongly positioned in the market and, as things stand today, 2021 is expected to be a record year in sales, growth and profitability."
First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $57.4 million, an increase of 90% compared with the first quarter of 2020.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $29.0 million (50.5% of revenues), compared to a gross profit of $13.6 million (44.9% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2020. Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $29.1 million (50.7% of revenues), compared to $13.6 million (45.2% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in the gross margin was due to higher revenue and a more favorable product mix in the quarter.
Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $14.4 million (25.1% of revenues), compared to an operating profit of $2.9 million (9.5% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2020. Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $15.6 million (27.2% of revenues), compared to $3.7 million (12.2% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2020.
Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $13.4 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020. Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $14.6 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.6 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020.
Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits, as of March 31, 2021 were $169.9 million compared to $177.8 million as of December 31, 2020. In addition, there were $10.0 in long-term deposits. During the quarter, Camtek generated $2.7 million in operating cash flow.
ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.
Camtek is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry.
Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end, and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing).
Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS and RF, serving the industry's leading global IDMs, OSATs and foundries.
Camtek's world-class sales and customer support infrastructure is organized around eight subsidiaries based in the US, Europe, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea and Singapore.
This press release contains projections or other statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions that are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Camtek's management about Camtek's business, financial condition, results of operations, market trends and other issues addressed or reflected therein, only as of the date they are made. Although we believe that the predictions reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations therefrom will not be material. We do not assume any obligation to update that information, except as required by law. Examples of forward-looking statements include: projections of demand, revenues, net income, growth prospects, cost assumptions and other financial and market matters. You may identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "expects", "intends", "potential" or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, as a result of the effects of general economic conditions; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global markets and on the markets in which we operate, including the risk of a continued disruption to our and our customers', providers', business partners' and contractors' business; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of Camtek's expected business in certain countries, particularly China, from which we expect to generate significant portion of our revenues for the coming few quarters, as well as Taiwan and Korea, including the risks of deviations from our expectations regarding timing and size of orders from customers in these countries; changing industry and market trends; reduced demand for our products; the timely development of our new products and their adoption by the market; increased competition in the industry; price reductions; as well as other risks identified in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by Camtek with the SEC.
This press release provides financial measures that exclude share based compensation expenses and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release.
CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
U.S. Dollars (In thousands)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
54,947
105,815
Short-term deposits
115,000
72,000
Trade accounts receivable, net
54,414
41,001
Inventories
44,645
39,736
Other current assets
3,959
3,366
Total current assets
272,965
261,918
Long-term deposits
10,000
-
Long term inventory
4,570
4,416
Deferred tax asset, net
-
482
Other assets, net
64
85
Fixed assets, net
20,455
20,398
Intangible assets, net
616
609
Total non-current assets
35,705
25,990
Total assets
308,670
287,908
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payable
27,333
27,180
Other current liabilities
36,027
30,204
Total current liabilities
63,360
57,384
Long term liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities, net
126
-
Other long term liabilities
3,188
3,260
3,314
3,260
Total liabilities
66,674
60,644
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized
45,422,581 issued shares at March 31, 2021 and 45,365,354 at
43,330,205 shares outstanding at March 31, 2021 and 43,272,978 at
171
171
Additional paid-in capital
171,869
170,497
Retained earnings
71,854
58,494
243,894
229,162
Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of March 31, 2021 and December
(1,898)
(1,898)
Total shareholders' equity
241,996
227,264
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
308,670
287,908
Camtek Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share data)
Three months ended
March 31,
Year ended
December 31,
2021
2020
2020
U.S. dollars (In thousands)
Revenues
57,352
30,179
155,859
Cost of revenues
28,375
16,622
82,628
Gross profit
28,977
13,557
73,231
Research and development costs
5,478
4,130
19,575
Selling, general and administrative expenses
9,100
6,559
31,032
Total operating expenses
14,578
10,689
50,607
Operating income
14,399
2,868
22,624
Financial income, net
386
375
775
Income before incomes taxes
14,785
3,243
23,399
Income tax expense
(1,425)
(463)
(1,621)
Net income
13,360
2,780
21,778
Basic net earnings per share
0.31
0.07
0.55
Diluted net earnings per share
0.30
0.07
0.54
Weighted average number of
Basic
43,289
38,665
39,383
Diluted
44,478
39,628
40,372
Camtek Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP results
(In thousands, except share data)
Three months ended
March 31,
Year ended
2021
2020
2020
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
Reported net income attributable to
13,360
2,780
21,778
Share-based compensation
1,211
817
4,224
Non-GAAP net income
14,571
3,597
26,002
Non –GAAP net income per share, basic
0.33
0.09
0.63
Gross margin on GAAP basis
50.5%
44.9%
47.0%
Reported gross profit on GAAP basis
28,977
13,557
73,321
Share-based compensation
128
86
429
Non- GAAP gross margin
50.7%
45.2%
47.3%
Non-GAAP gross profit
29,105
13,643
73,750
Reported operating income
attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP
14,399
2,868
22,624
Share-based compensation
1,211
817
4,224
Non-GAAP operating income
15,610
3,685
26,848
