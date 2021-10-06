Direct Connection to India – Expanding Global Reach
HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Following the announcement of the MSC Indus 2 service, PSA Halifax welcomed the maiden call of MSC Stella on October 5th, 2021. Direct connection to India's northwest states offers Canada's importers and exporters new opportunities in this trade and complements our connected inland and coastal services through PSA Halifax.
About PSA Halifax:
PSA Halifax is a container terminal in Halifax, Nova Scotia and is owned and operated by PSA International, a leading port group and trusted partner to cargo stakeholders. With natural deepwater, year-round ice-free access and the capability to handle the largest vessels visiting North America's east coast, PSA Halifax's commitment to service reflects a management team with diverse international experience. Building networked coastal and inland rail solutions, PSA Halifax offers global Carriers and Logistics providers a reliable route to market and capability as the Atlantic hub. Visit us at www.psahalifax.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram (@psahalifax).
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-to-india-go-in-a-new-direction-301394226.html
SOURCE PSA Halifax