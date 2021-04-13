SAN RAMON, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RedShift Networks today announced the addition of an important new addressable market in Canada through a partnership with Layer 8 Solutions, a Canadian Value-Added-Reseller. Layer 8 Solutions expertise focuses on network visibility, network & application performance and cyber security. The new Canadian partnership delivers security for Voice over IP (VoIP) services offered and consumed by both Enterprise and Communications Service Providers (CSPs). During 2020, Statista notes that Canadian businesses spent more than $50 billion on telecommunication services.
To address the increasing problem of costly VoIP security breaches resulting in credential theft, robocalls and degraded end-user experience, Layer 8 Solutions is partnering with RedShift Networks to remediate these costly, malicious attacks. With most North American staff continuing to work from home (WFH), VoIP security is a top priority for Large Enterprises and CSP's alike. Redshift Networks developed the Unified Communications Threat Management (UCTM) platform to address the WFH security gap.
Combining RedShift Networks innovative UCTM platform with Layer 8 Solutions expertise in Network Visibility, threats to VoIP and other SIP based services including Unified Communications, Collaboration, VoWIFI and 4G/5G VoLTE can be easily and rapidly identified and mitigated. This approach reduces costly security concerns for both Enterprise and CSP's from damaging robocall attacks, bot-nets, malicious end-points and T-DOS attacks.
Our Canadian customer base leverages top tier technology innovator partners like Gigamon and RedShift Networks UCTM solution to prevent robocall propagation," said Steve Watt, President at Layer 8 Solutions.
Layer 8 Solutions also recently launched a VoIP HealthCheck campaign giving customers a rapidly deployed UCTM platform to monitor their environment with detailed reporting capabilities for threats that may otherwise go undetected. The partnership of Redshift Networks and Layer 8 Solutions gives Canadian Enterprise and CSP customers a more secure VoIP network and an enhanced customer experience.
"Layer 8's unique approach to Zero Trust architectures including UCTM covers the risk issues of mobile apps and devices. They already have customers benefiting from predictive real-time application security to shine a spotlight on potential VoIP security issues," said RedShift Networks' Co-Founder and CEO, Amitava Mukherjee.
About Layer 8 Solutions
Layer 8 Solutions helps organizations solve complex IT challenges related to their network, and security. Our team offers more than 75 years relevant and Canadian regional solutions, rather than just products. In combination, our expertise and partner community relationships, will fill the gap within Vulnerability Management, Data Loss Prevention, Zero Trust, NDR, Testing, Tap and Aggregation and much more. We can help you combine network and security operations to optimize your security posture.
Layer 8 Solutions is helping clients embrace digital innovation by driving actionable insights gained from their information-in-motion across physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure. We can provide and implement solutions that leverage artificial intelligence and accelerate their ability to become data driven within their business decisions. http://www.layer8solutions.ca
Contact Brent Inwood, binwood@layer8solutions.ca for more details.
About RedShift Networks
Headquartered in Silicon Valley, RedShift Networks is the global leader in providing Cyber Security solutions for Enterprises, Global Carrier, and Cloud Communications Operators to secure and protect their VoIP/SIP based networks. Our Unified Communications Threat Management (UCTM) software and appliance-based systems offer proactive robocall fraud prevention by delivering VoIP/SIP Security, Threat Intelligence Analytics, and Fraud detection technology. Our highly scalable, reliable, and patented UCTM software allows for unprecedented real-time visibility into operator's VoIP networks allowing our customers to immediately detect and automatically mitigate security attacks and fraudulent events. For more information, please visit http://www.redshiftnetworks.com.
