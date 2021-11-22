VICTORIA, British Columbia, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlockCerts was selected as one of 34 companies to be showcased in the ASEAN marketplace through the Canadian Capabilities Publication, at the Singapore Fintech Festival, and in future events scheduled in Asia.
At the SFF2021 Show, BlockCerts blockchain announced a number of firsts - including the next generation of privacy and financial enablement in FinTech and Cloud.
BlockCerts blockchain is the only authenticated block blockchain, a leader in the Web 3.0 space, creating the first "private cloud" with its patented secure virtual space technology platform.
In Singapore, BlockCerts Blockchain launched Authenticated payments, lending, and mortgage banking cloud power to bring open banking live on BlockCerts Blockchain. Now every business is its own bank and tech company - holding the private keys to their own cloud autonomy and tools that enable a global virtual business.
"At this year`s edition of the Singapore FinTech Festival, the High Commission of Canada in Singapore was pleased to showcase 34 Canadian FinTech companies in its Capabilities booklet, BlockCerts being one of them. We've shared the booklet to our local contacts in 9 different markets from the region and to my counterpart Trade Commissioners," stated Olivia Sue Mi Lee, Trade Commissioner, High Commission of Canada.
See Story and Capabilities Booklet on website >>
BlockCerts Web 3.0 platform, digital wallet, dApp tools, and Vault, deliver critical work tools for businesses as well as to manage your personal life.
BlockCerts brings digital tokens, cryptocurrencies, and NFTs mainstream into areas such as mortgage, real estate, social media and puts every person and business on the blockchain.
BlockCerts' goal of placing cloud power and privacy on every user's desktop, through the BCERTin wallet, is now live at BlockCerts.com.
"The move toward a global Metaverse is already well underway. Since 2016, BlockCerts has been building a blockchain platform that is now being delivered into the hands of individuals and business users. It has taken us millions of person development hours, with our global teams that span five continents and exceed 100 people today. With the moves of Facebook and others to expand into the MetaVerse, the timing couldn't be more right to hand privacy and Cloud Power back to the People. I am thrilled we've been able to achieve this goal," said Tim Vasko, Founder of BlockCerts.
BlockCerts delivered on many of the predictions from Vasko's SFF 2019 televised Switch interview. "We couldn't have delivered this powerful innovation of the dCloud "decentralized cloud without the sponsorship and backing of the Global Canadian Trade Ministry, said Vasko.
BlockCerts has launched WorkCERTin for smaller businesses - BCERTin IAM - Identity Access Management, and VaultCERTin for global Identity, for every enterprise to combat cybersecurity challenges, fraud, and fake identity. This service authenticates access real-time - extending far beyond traditional KYC.
Now, every company can have a Blockchain presence with a simple download and authentication. Now, every company can have its own unique private cloud where only users with a private key may collaborate. Now, every person can take back the control of their privacy and data and benefit from dApps that truly accelerate productivity. All powered by the BCERTin token accessing a full toolset suite for one-click work that is available to every person and every business around the globe.
