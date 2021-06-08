CHICAGO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CancerIQ, the leading precision prevention platform for cancer, has been added to the Epic App Orchard, the application marketplace for the industry's leading EHR software. With CancerIQ, health systems can quickly scale precision prevention and early detection efforts across primary care and other specialties.
Powered by predictive risk models and paired with NCCN guidelines, CancerIQ analyzes family and personal cancer history—along with other risk factors—to assess a patient's risk for certain cancers. Physicians can now use CancerIQ, within Epic and at the point of care, to conduct risk assessments and take immediate action to educate patients and navigate them to appropriate services, like genetic testing or minimally invasive screenings.
"We're thrilled to be part of Epic's App Orchard and offer providers a powerful platform to quickly adapt to new models of care," said Feyi Olopade Ayodele, co-founder and CEO, CancerIQ. "Using CancerIQ, providers can better understand patient risk and therefore offer more tailored preventive care plans. We believe this will help providers quickly and systematically address gaps in care after a year of screenings delayed by the pandemic."
In addition to in-clinic workflows, providers can also use CancerIQ to connect with patients in the comfort of their own home to collect asynchronous data related to cancer risk and then interpret it directly within the EHR. The virtual process gives patients time to speak with relatives and provide the most complete health history possible, which can lead to improved understanding of cancer risk and care recommendations.
"Once this data is collected, our solution helps providers stratify risk and then determine how best to engage and navigate patients at all levels of risk to the appropriate prevention strategies," said Haibo Lu, co-founder and VP of Product and Customer Success, CancerIQ. "For example, some patients may be eligible for genetic testing or more frequent screenings, while others might be better suited for more minimally invasive screening techniques."
This integration allows CancerIQ users to:
- Launch from within Epic
- Automatically integrate select patient demographic data
- Securely initiate CancerIQ's brief patient screening survey to collect additional information
- View screening survey responses, calculated patient risk scores, criteria and eligibility for genetic testing, breast MRIs, cancer screening and other risk reduction services
- View related CancerIQ content including a 3 to 4 generation pedigree, multiple cancer risk scores (including Tyrer-Cuzick) and easy-to-interpret visualizations for providers to use and share with patients
- Refer patients to appropriate services
- Follow their patients' journeys through genetic specialty programs
"We've seen how the right clinical decision support technology can transform precision medicine, and now we're poised to see that happen in precision prevention," said James L. Weese, MD, FACS, Vice President, Aurora Cancer Care, Advocate Aurora Health. "CancerIQ not only collects family history and genetic information, but it translates it into real-time, actionable, evidence-based alerts, which significantly reduces the burden on our clinical and IT teams. We expect this will help us scale our cancer control efforts, reduce variability in care, and ultimately improve patient outcomes."
In fall of 2019, OSF HealthCare interfaced CancerIQ into Epic to expand genetics to primary care. "Joining the App Orchard now expands CancerIQ's Epic integration capabilities beyond traditional point-to-point HL7 interfaces in an effort to support rapid deployment across multiple clinical specialties," said Lisa Glaspie, director of Integrated Products, CancerIQ.
About CancerIQ
CancerIQ's precision health platform enables hospitals to identify, evaluate and manage entire patient populations based on individual genetic risk factors. By analyzing family history, running predictive risk models and automating NCCN guidelines, CancerIQ empowers providers with the genetic expertise to prevent cancer or catch it early. The platform has been rapidly adopted by some of the top health systems in the country and fully integrates with genetics laboratories, EHRs and specialty software vendors to streamline workflow, guide clinician decision making, achieve cost savings and — most importantly — improve patient outcomes. Learn more about how CancerIQ is scaling the use of genetic testing to predict, preempt and prevent disease at CancerIQ.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
