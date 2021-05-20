PHILADELPHIA, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Delaware Valley Environmental American Inn of Court (DVE-AIC) recently appointed Greenberg Traurig attorney Candee Wilde as its next executive director. A member of the global law firm's Environmental Practice and based in the Philadelphia office, Wilde will be just the second person to hold the post since DVE-AIC organized in 1996.
First admitted as a law student, Wilde has held numerous leadership roles within the organization. The American Inns of Court focus on enhancing the legal skills, professionalism, and ethics of its membership.
DVE-AIC is one of only two American Inns of Court centered on environmental law and related policy development, offering a series of educational, networking, and mentorship activities throughout the year to the area judges, lawyers, and law students who compose the membership.
In her new position, Wilde will support DVE-AIC functions and programs and ensure continuity for the elected executive board, which rotates annually.
Wilde represents clients with respect to their environmental liabilities, most frequently exposures arising from contaminated sites. She has experience establishing sophisticated risk management programs and placing manuscripted insurance products, regulatory advice and negotiation, litigation of some of the largest contaminated sediment Superfund matters in the United States, and private cost allocation.
A former assistant solicitor in the City of Philadelphia's Law Department, Wilde graduated from the Villanova University School of Law and the University of Utah. She holds admissions in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and the U.S. District Courts of the District of New Jersey and Eastern District of Wisconsin.
