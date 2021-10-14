SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EverHive, the leading contingent workforce solutions firm globally, today announced that it has hired two key leadership team members in a bid to expand both internal and international operations. Candice Hammer will join the company as Chief Operating Officer, and Ed Troost will join the company as Vice-President, Enterprise Solutions.
EverHive is one of the few companies worldwide to specialize in truly holistic and vendor-neutral contingent workforce solutions, including Hybrid Managed Service Provider (MSP) services, strategic workforce consulting, and transparent payrolling solutions. The company's addition of two members to its leadership team shows a true focus on not just global expansion but best-in-class support throughout the enterprise.
"Forward growth is always exciting," says Brandon Moreno, president of EverHive. "In this case, the excitement is twofold: anticipation for what Candice and Ed will bring to EverHive, and delight for what they will help our clients accomplish."
As Chief Operating Officer, Candice Hammer will lead the internal governance and operations at EverHive. She brings more than 16 years of business and leadership strategy, talent acquisition, vendor management and contingent workforce services to her role. Throughout her career, she has worked with many Fortune 500 companies to design, implement and manage their contingent workforce programs across multiple industries, including two of the largest global MSP/VMS programs.
"I am thrilled to join EverHive after many years of getting to know EverHive and being inspired by their business model," says Hammer. "It's important for me to join a company that I believe in and believe in the value we bring to our clients, business partners, and colleagues every day. I'm excited to help take EverHive to the next level of it's already successful service offering."
In his role as Vice-President, Enterprise Solutions, Ed Troost will be responsible for global marketing and sales strategies, playing an integral role in the overall strategic growth plans at EverHive. Over the past 15 years, he has designed and implemented human resource outsourcing solutions for Fortune 500 companies across industries including technology, robotics and automation software, SaaS, information technology, crypto-currency, insurance, automotive, manufacturing, governmental agencies, and more. With a focus on building strong client relationships, Ed will provide unparalleled insight in selling, supporting and leading clients through complex and innovative talent related solutions across North America and around the globe.
"It is exciting to join an organization that is a disruptor to the industry and invigorating to support clients asking for a fresh perspective and innovative solutions to their contingent workforce management challenges," says Troost.
"Service excellence, integrity, and partnership are EverHive's core values," says Moreno. "While we are excited to grow our company, we are even more fortunate to have found two industry veterans who embody these principles. Both Candice and Ed provide true leadership in the space and understand the unique nuances that companies experience in the contingent workforce sphere. We look forward to helping even more companies find growth and success with their support."
About EverHive
EverHive is one of the few companies in the world to provide a holistic and truly vendor-neutral approach to optimizing contingent workforce management programs, and is currently the only company offering a Hybrid MSP model. As vanguards of the global workforce, EverHive's custom contingent workforce management solutions are used around the world by industries across the business sphere from financial services to entertainment, technology, consumer goods, aerospace, and video games. EverHive is a proud supporter of diversity and inclusion and is a MBE certified company. Earlier this year, EverHive was a winner of the "All Money Is Green," which recognizes minority-owned companies that have done the most work with other MBE firms. In addition, EverHive was named to Inc. Magazine's 2021 "Best Workplaces" in the Prosperous and Thriving category. To learn more, visit everhive.com.
Media Contact:
Brianne Garner
Media Contact
Brianne Garner, EverHive Corp, +1 8009456340 Ext: 700, brianne.garner@everhive.com
Media Relations, EverHive Corp, media@everhive.com
SOURCE EverHive Corp