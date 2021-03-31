NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Candid announced the appointment this month of Kami Dar, CEO of Uniti Networks; Kenneth Jones, vice president and CFO of the MacArthur Foundation; and Donna Murray-Brown, president and CEO of Michigan Nonprofit Association to its board of trustees.
Candid president Brad Smith said, "To deliver trusted, real-time, information that people can transform into action, we benefit from the insights and expertise of leaders in both business and the social sector. Kami, Ken, and Donna are a welcome addition to our board, and I look forward to working together to support excellence throughout the sector."
Kami Dar is co-founder and CEO of Uniti Networks, a startup seeking to accelerate digital service adoption among people unconnected to the global economy with a focus on equitable access and impact. Previously, Kami served as co-founder and innovator-in-chief at Devex, where he spent nearly two decades leading a team of analysts, researchers, engineers, and designers to deliver the platform's world-class technologies, helping to make Devex the definitive hub for more than a million development professionals. He has worked closely with Oxfam and the World Bank and tackled complex integrations and strategic alignment with a diverse group of technology partners and platforms. Kami serves on the boards of Devex, WorldReader, and AfricaWorks.
Kenneth Jones is the vice president and CFO of the MacArthur Foundation, where he is responsible for all aspects of the finance, accounting, tax, audit, information technology, administrative services, and facilities functions for the foundation. Previously, Ken was the vice president and CFO for the Annie E. Casey Foundation. He formerly held corporate finance positions at Ford Motor Company, Pfizer Corporation, and the Prudential. Ken serves on the boards of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, the National Prevention Science Coalition, the Mission Investors Exchange, the Joint Center, the Thurgood Marshall Academy, Think of Us, the Public Justice Center, the Southern Education Foundation, the Center for Urban Families, the Steve Fund, and Corus.
Donna Murray-Brown is the president and CEO of the Michigan Nonprofit Association (MNA), a charitable organization dedicated to serving the diverse nonprofit sector through advocacy, training, technology services, and civic engagement. Previously, Donna served as director of the Metro Detroit Partnership Office and senior director of capacity building at MNA, where she led a successful strategic alliance program for arts and culture organizations in metro Detroit and led the merger negotiations of four organizations to create the Belle Isle Park Conservancy. She is the past chair of the National Council of Nonprofits and vice chair of Detroit Public Television. In 2019, Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed Donna for a seven-year term to Northern Michigan University's Board of Trustees.
Candid's chair, T. Sylvester John, group vice president, ecommerce Massmart (Walmart Africa), said, "We are excited to welcome Donna, Kami, and Ken to our board. As philanthropic, nonprofit, and social enterprise leaders they bring precisely the kind of regional, national, and global perspectives Candid needs as we work to build a social sector capable of tackling the critical challenges and opportunities of our time."
Full bios for Kami Dar, Kenneth Jones, and Donna Murray-Brown are on Candid's board of trustees webpage.
About Candid
Every year, millions of nonprofits spend trillions of dollars around the world. Candid finds out where that money comes from, where it goes, and why it matters. Through research, collaboration, and training, Candid connects people who want to change the world to the resources they need to do it. Candid's data tools on nonprofits, foundations, and grants are the most comprehensive in the world. In 2019, Foundation Center and GuideStar joined forces to become Candid, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Find out more at candid.org and on Twitter @CandidDotOrg.
