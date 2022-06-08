Angela F. Williams, president and CEO of United Way Worldwide, and Esther Benjamin, CEO and executive director of World Education Services, join Candid Board of Trustees
NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Candid announced the appointment of Angela F. Williams, president and CEO of United Way Worldwide, and Esther Benjamin, CEO and executive director of World Education Services. Following the new appointment, the board comprises 20 trustees. More than half are women or people of color.
Candid CEO Ann Mei Chang said, "We're honored to have Angela F. Williams and Esther Benjamin join our board. Along with their leadership in the social sector, they bring a wealth of expertise and experience from the private and public sectors, and we'll greatly benefit from their perspectives. We look forward to working closely with them for years to come."
Angela F. Williams is President and CEO of United Way Worldwide. With more than 30 years of leadership in the nonprofit and corporate sectors, Angela brings a long history of purpose-driven work to her role at United Way. Before joining United Way, Angela served as president and CEO of Easterseals. Previously, she was executive vice president, general counsel, and chief administration officer at YMCA of the USA. Angela was vice president and deputy general counsel for Sears Holdings Corp; chief compliance and ethics officer after working at Bryan Cave law firm; and interfaith liaison for the Bush-Clinton Katrina Fund. She also served on Senator Ted Kennedy's Senate Judiciary Committee staff as special counsel on criminal law; prosecutor on the DOJ Civil Rights Division's National Church Arson Task Force; and an Assistant U.S. Attorney. She is a U.S. Air Force JAG veteran and a volunteer pastor at Chicago Apostolic Center. Angela was named to Forbes' '50 Over 50 2021' list of women creating social change at scale. Twitter: @AngelaFWilliams
Esther Benjamin has been a global leader in business, government, and nonprofit organizations for more than 25 years, working in more than 100 countries. She is currently CEO and executive director of World Education Services. She is also a visiting fellow with the Skoll Centre for Social Entrepreneurship, Saïd Business School, University of Oxford. Previously, Esther worked with Laureate Education as CEO for Africa Operations and then as SVP for Global Public Affairs. Esther served in President Obama's administration as Peace Corps associate director for Global Operations. Earlier in her career, Esther was CFO and then VP for Business Development at the International Youth Foundation. In 1999, President Clinton appointed Esther a White House Fellow. She was also a United Nations Humanitarian Affairs Officer in Somalia. Dickinson College awarded Esther an honorary doctorate in International Education. She serves on the Board of Directors of Echoing Green and B Lab Global. She received the 2021 Fulbright Award for Global Leadership from One to World. Twitter: @EstherTBenjamin
Candid's chair, Katherina M. Rosqueta, founding executive director of the Center for High Impact Philanthropy at the University of Pennsylvania's School of Social Policy & Practice said, "We are thrilled to welcome Angela F. Williams and Esther Benjamin to our board. Their perspectives will help Candid further its mission to get people the information they need to do good."
Full bios for Angela F. Williams and Esther Benjamin are on Candid's board of trustees webpage.
About Candid
Candid is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides the most comprehensive data and insights about the social sector. Every year, millions of nonprofits spend trillions of dollars around the world. Candid finds out where that money comes from, where it goes, and why it matters. Candid was formed in 2019 when GuideStar and Foundation Center merged. Candid combined GuideStar's tools on nonprofits and Foundation Center's tools on foundations with new resources to offer more comprehensive, real-time information about the social sector. Find out more at candid.org and on Twitter @CandidDotOrg.
