NEW YORK , Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canela.TV, one of the first AVOD streaming services for U.S. Hispanics, has partnered with Target to offer beloved family programming for free to Canela.TV viewers. As part of Target's Back to School Campaign, Canela and Target will be hosting Nostalgic Movie Nights that will bring families together and create new traditions. Titles include: Sony classics Annie, The Legend of Zorro and My Girl, as well as several classics from the Golden Age of cinema. Viewers will also have exclusive access to the wildly popular series "Ryan's World", dubbed in Spanish for the first time.
"With families facing an unprecedented level of stress over the past two years, being able to sit down and spend quality time as a family while enjoying feel-good entertainment has never been more important," said Isabel Rafferty, CEO and Founder of Canela Media. "We're delighted to bring these classic films to a new generation of viewers while giving families the opportunity to connect and make positive memories."
In addition to the Nostalgic Family Movie Nights, the partnership with Target also marks Canela.TV's debut as the streaming home for season 7 of the Spanish-language version of hit YouTube series "Ryan's World". At just 9 years old, Ryan is the top creator on YouTube, and receives over one billion views each month. Ryan has built a fanbase of kids around the world by focusing on what they love: toys, role-play and sketches, video game playthroughs, science experiments and more. All fifteen episodes of season 7 are now available on Canela.TV.
"With summer coming to an end and back-to-school on the horizon, families will appreciate having access to the Spanish-language versions of their favorite films and the opportunity to create lasting memories with their children," added Rafferty. "We are thrilled to once again work with Target to provide content that audiences of all ages can enjoy."
Canela.TV is a streaming service that enriches the new generation of U.S. Latinos by providing free access to unique, culturally relevant content. For additional information on Canela.TV please visit: https://www.canela.tv/
About Canela Media
Canela Media is a leading digital media tech company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences leading with its free streaming service, Canela.TV, offering on-demand Latino-focused movies and TV entertainment through multiple platforms. Additionally, Canela Media reaches more than 22 million unique Hispanics across its 180+ premium Spanish-language sites and influencer database. Combined with the company's proprietary data, Canela Media possesses in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream – U.S. Hispanics. Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked as the fourth largest Hispanic ad-focused company and the only female- and minority-owned certified digital company. For more information please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com.
