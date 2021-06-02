LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Invitation-only Canna Conversations, will be home to discussions centered around women of color in the cannabis industry, this upcoming Thursday, June 3, at Soho Works in Los Angeles. The highly anticipated event will feature accomplished leaders in the industry discussing the state of women of color in the rapidly growing cannabis industry.
Canna Conversations is powered by Fayetteville Road, a data-driven retail-tech consulting firm and the parent company of WOC Worldwide. In announcing their newest event series, WOC Worldwide founders Jessica Couch and Brittany Hicks relayed that their newest initiative is a big part of Fayetteville Road's overall mission to create equity and opportunity for WOC across every sector of retail. As marijuana is decriminalized, it presents a new opportunity for WOC to benefit from the new but controversial space, they said.
Cannabis is currently the fastest growing industry for the new wealth generation in the United States and Couch and Hicks want to ensure equality and, more importantly, equity in the industry. In addition, they want to create a circular economy for Black and Brown-owned cannabis brands to keep dollars in those communities and to correct injustices that have occurred.
Loaded with a list of industry leading panelists, WOC Worldwide chose a guest of honor none other than Mary Pryor, who was just announced as a board member of the Parent Company's Social Equity Fund Advisory Committee, is the co-founder of Cannaclusive, a collective focused on inclusive marketing and business advocacy in the cannabis industry, to lead the day in needle moving conversations.
Pryor is the New York Chapter President of Minorities for Medical Marijuana and she serves as chief marketing officer for Tonic CBD and Tricolla Farms. She currently serves on the board for Possible Plan, a Cura Cannabis social equity effort and serves as an adviser and judge for the Eaze Momentum Accelerator.
Also, adding depth to the dialogue at Canna Conversations and serving on the panel are Tammy Pettigrew aka @THECANNABISCUTIE; Tai Beauchamp, founder of @browngirljane; Kassia Graham, representing @Cannaclusive; and Susun Chung, co-founder of Two Cranes Botanicals.
Joining forces alongside WOC Worldwide are Viola, Fyllo and, Green Thumb Industries. NBA Veteran, Al Harrington, founded VIOLA with a passion for excellence, a love for people, and a deeply rooted purpose–to increase Black participation and equity in cannabis. At VIOLA, the plant's full potential is realized through their high-quality products created to elevate experiences, enrich lives and improve communities. Viola will activate on-site to engage directly with guests as a part of the Sohoworks experience. Fyllo, a startup helping cannabis firms with marketing and compliance will roll out resources and information on alternative funding as a part of the syndication of this first of its kind hybrid event. For more information about Canna Conversations or to register for an invitation, please visit wocworldwide.com/canna-conversations.
Fayetteville Road is a data-driven Retail-tech consulting firm and the parent company for WOC Worldwide. We specialize in research, retail technology integration, activations, and data analysis that matches people to products through innovation. WOC Worldwide creates a community for WOC in various retail industries that affect POC.
WOC Worldwide is a community empowering womxn of color entrepreneurs and thought-leaders who work and excel at the intersection of creative careers and technology.
