TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is funding Cronk Grow Nutrients, which features a complete three-part liquid fertilizer with all of the essential elements and trace minerals that a Cannabis plant needs. ClearAngel gives early-stage founders access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and Clearco's extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.
Founded in May 2021, Cronk Grow Nutrients prides itself on selling high-end nutrients for cannabis cultivation that are 100 percent Canadian. Cortland Cronk, a salesman with an eye on the Cannabis business, was inspired to launch Cronk Grow Nutrients when a friend launched a company making low-stress training bags. The company has grown from a project in Cronk's basement to professionally manufacturing top-quality plant fertilizer at an affordable price but needs more marketing to grow even further. ClearAngel will enable the company to build more awareness among new customers and markets.
ClearAngel is one of a few equity-free, flexible capital options for early-stage founders who would benefit from raising an angel round or joining exclusive accelerators, but don't have the network to do so. In the short time since February 2021, the program has already funded over 350 companies.
"Cronk Grow Nutrients offers growers a uniform and error-free way to feed their plants through every growth phase," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "This latest ClearAngel funding reflects our mission to impact entrepreneurs in the natural health market."
In addition to $10,000 of flexible capital, Cronk Grow Nutrients will also get access to a network of more than 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones.
"Clearco is helping us to build brand awareness so that we can share the benefits of our fertilizer with more growers," said Cortland Cronk, founder, Cronk Grow Nutrients. "We also recently launched a new product called Monkey Juice, a professional organic root stimulant that increases the yield of plants, vegetables, herbs, flowers, and high-value crops."
To learn more about Cronk Grow Nutrients and experience the amazing crop yields for yourself, visit cronkgrownutrients.com.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies. There are limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace, and stealth companies. To learn more, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights, and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
