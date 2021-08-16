Cannabis Insider LIVE New England

Cannabis Insider LIVE New England

 By Cannabis Insider New England

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As industry leaders and prospective cannabis business owners navigate the current cannabis landscape in Massachusetts, Connecticut and the surrounding New England region, Cannabis Insider New England will host a virtual half day conference that dives deep into topics relevant to both established and emerging markets.

The Cannabis Insider New England conference will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. November 10th

Remo, a unique virtual platform, will give attendees an interactive experience that mimics a live event and includes networking opportunities with other cannabis insiders attending the conference. 

Information sessions and panel discussion topics will focus on key areas related to cannabis legislation, regulation and business including Breaking Down Barriers: Black & Brown Professionals Succeeding in Cannabis, Cannabis & Cybersecurity, and Financing. Panelists will be announced in the coming weeks. 

Networking is a key aspect of Cannabis Insider New England's conference which offers several virtual networking sessions as part of the conference schedule. The experience allows industry professionals to meet, greet and share information – navigating the cannabis industry landscape together.

Early bird tickets are on sale now ($45) through Oct. 1. Regular price tickets will be available through Nov. 8. To purchase tickets visit http://cannabisinsidernewengland.splashthat.com

Cannabis Insider New England is affiliated with NJ Cannabis Insider and NY Cannabis Insider.  The mission of all three events is to provide credible, timely cannabis industry information to cannabis industry professionals. The next NJ Cannabis Insider conference is scheduled for Sept. 23, followed by NY Cannabis Insider conference on Oct. 28.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannabis-insider-expands-to-new-england-with-inaugural-november-event-301354522.html

SOURCE Cannabis Insider New England

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.