LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UMBRLA Inc, today announced it's organizational restructuring under the new brand name Unrivaled Inc. UMBRLA's recent acquisitions of consumer multi-state cannabis brand Korova, multi-state cannabis distributor LTRMN, retail locations The Spot, and significant license holdings in California and Oregon will all live under the privately-held Unrivaled entity. As part of the restructuring, Unrivaled's LTRMN distribution entity will be rebranded to Unrivaled Distribution.
"We brought together a truly best-in-class portfolio across categories when we merged Korova, LTRMN and The Spot," said Unrivaled Inc CEO Dallas Imbimbo. "Now, under the Unrivaled name, we're focused on our vision of becoming the leading Global Cannabis Operator."
Unrivaled Inc. Company Highlights:
Proven consumer brand powerhouse - Unrivaled has integrated manufacturing, distribution and brands to provide one of the most recognizable brands not just on the West Coast, but in all of the United States with Korova. Korova currently has the largest brand distribution in OR and CA of any west coast cannabis brand. In addition, combining Korova with complementary owned brands Sticks, Cabana and Beaucoup into a single sales portfolio has significantly increased monthly revenues in over 1000+ doors in active markets.
Comprehensive technical platform - Unrivaled has built a complete tech stack for compliant and efficient tracking of inventory, production, sales, distribution and analytics of consumer cannabis goods, offering unparalleled scalability for new product lines or regions.
Unrivaled Labs - Unrivaled's in-house R&D division is responsible for dozens of unique SKUs in multiple categories, offering industry-leading development of cannabis edibles and concentrates in innovative footprints optimized for mass-production.
Market footprint - In addition to existing in-house operations in CA and OR, the Unrivaled brands are licensed by active partners in Arizona and Oklahoma. Unrivaled operates a unique licensing model of ready-to-market branded products for new partners, and is primed for expansion that keeps pace with the rapidly-expanding cannabis marketplace.
Proven retail success - Unrivaled retail sales saw a 200% growth YOY under a new combined operating structure. This established playbook will help optimize future acquisitions and enable quality operational partnerships in the retail space, and is a key concentration for Unrivaled moving forward.
About Unrivaled
Unrivaled Inc is a leading cannabis multi-state operator, and the parent company of multiple dominant cannabis lifestyle brands spanning consumer products and retail. Our brands lead in their respective categories and markets by a focus on customer experience, product innovation, and organic brand building.
