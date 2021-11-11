TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "It's not a lack of great ideas that leads 90% of businesses to fail; it's execution." Alex Kapelos-Peters, Founder, Cansulta.

Cansulta was founded on three ideas:

  1. A thriving business is built on hundreds of good decisions and work performed across an organization;
  2. It often takes a specialist to get the best results; and
  3. No business can bring specialists of every field in-house.

With the addition of Suzanne Scott, Viral Gor, and Tonille Miller, HR and People consultants, Cansulta now confidently delivers a diversity in expertise that brings out the full value of their platform.

"It's all about building your own team of virtual advisors," says Alex. "Maybe you start with a consultation about your social media strategy; once you're on the platform, it takes a few clicks to find an HR expert who can help hire a content manager, or an accountant to create an operating budget. All this expertise is now within reach!"

Since launching in August 2021, Cansulta's clients have been responding:

"John has dramatically changed how investors look at our business!" said Frank Buonpensiero, Director at EIO Solutions.

"I was immediately drawn to Lisa's ability to creatively solve complex problems… I could always count on Lisa to take initiative and come in clutch." said Patrick Valoppi of Valoppi Ventures.

"It was a fantastic experience! Our consultant suggested fresh ideas and really drove our growth—our website traffic increased by 300% after working with a Cansultant!" said Kevin Lin, Director of U+ Education.

To meet the Cansultants, visit cansulta.com/consultants, or contact hello@cansulta.com to learn about our corporate accounts and how a Cansulta Wallet can empower teams throughout your organization.

About Cansulta: Cansulta is a global platform that helps business leaders seize every opportunity and solve every challenge by providing easy and affordable access to world-class consultants. Users can log on, browse consultants, and book introductions for free, then schedule live consultations or purchase in-depth services—all on one platform with streamlined contracts and billing.

