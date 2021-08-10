AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cantata Health Solutions, a leading provider of Healthcare and Revenue Cycle Management solutions, has recently added two main players to its Senior Leadership roster, strengthening an already powerful lineup and securing its advancement in the Health & Human Services and Behavioral Healthcare space.
Scott Anderson and Adam Feldman have extensive experience in delivering effective solutions to meet the ever-evolving needs of healthcare providers. The company is proud to add two leaders with such a track record of experience helping providers deliver high-quality care to their patients.
Scott Anderson, Sr. Vice President and General Manager of Managed Services
A versatile Information Technology Executive with 25+ years of experience in varied settings leveraging technology to transform organizations toward automation, scalability, productivity, availability, and efficiency.
"I thrive in high-growth environments, acquisition integrations, and implementing large-scale technical initiatives for organizations," said Scott Anderson
Adam Feldman, Sr. Vice President Sales
Adam is a seasoned business development leader in the Health and Human Services industry. He has three decades of industry experience and customer relationships in the market, combined with his direct sales and sales operations experience.
"Everyone in healthcare has personal reasons for being passionate about what they do. I am especially excited to become part of Cantata Health Solutions who is reshaping person-centered, coordinated care with forward-thinking, modern-day technology solutions," said Adam Feldman
With the addition of these team members, Cantata will focus on bringing value, innovation, and monumental outcomes to the market, while increasing brand awareness, key strategic relationships, and priority corporate initiatives.
About Cantata Health Solutions
Cantata Health Solutions delivers award-winning software for acute, post-acute, and behavioral health facilities purpose-built to improve the health of the facilities and their patients. Cantata Health's Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), financial management, and Electronic Health Records (EHR) software are configurable to meet the unique needs of each facility or system; provide staff and administrators with greater visibility to patient care across the continuum of care; ensure predictable financial outcomes; improve back-office operations; clinical efficiency; and revenue recovery. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, their team of experts provides uncommonly attentive service and support. For more information about the Cantata Health Solutions, Leadership Team visit: https://cantatahealth.com/about/leadership
