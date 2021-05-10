NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cape Privacy, the leading global encrypted learning platform, today announced two key new hires in customer success and marketing on the heels of its recent $20 million Series A. Mike Gardner joins the company from OmniSci where he was VP Customer Success (with previous experience at Cisco) and will lead Cape's efforts in that regard. Reesha Dedhia has joined Cape Privacy as Head of Marketing, following several senior marketing positions at tech companies including Cisco.
Ché Wijesinghe, CEO, Cape Privacy said, "We are thrilled to welcome Mike and Reesha to the Cape family as we build out an amazing team across ten time zones. Following our recent Series A of $20 million, we're committed to growing and empowering a diverse and highly talented team which now numbers 22 people, a figure we expect to double this year. Having worked with Mike at Omnisci I know first-hand his extraordinary talent in customer success, and Reesha has an exemplary background in marketing including at Cisco. We anticipate an incredible trajectory for Cape Privacy as we bring encrypted learning to the financial services industry and beyond for more secure data modeling and enrichment."
Cape is a leading encrypted learning platform that allows companies to collaborate on machine learning models without compromising proprietary or confidential data. Its unique formula of advanced cryptography and machine learning enables collaboration on data without ever exposing it. The Cape Encrypted Learning Platform enables an external data source to send encrypted data between multiple parties securely. Cape is able to process that data without ever decrypting it. Subsequently, only the enriched model output can be decrypted and leveraged by a Cape user.
The company has seen growing demand from financial institutions who want to enrich their machine learning models through external data sources including retail and credit card companies. Gaining access to this proprietary data can provide financial services firms with a competitive edge. However all parties need to ensure the privacy of their own data. Thanks to Cape's encrypted learning platform, data scientists within and across multiple organizations can now securely collaborate on model development.
As VP of Customer Success at OmniSci, Mike Gardner built the worldwide post-sales field teams from the ground up, helping analysts and data scientists perform analytics and data science workflows on multi-billion record datasets accelerated by graphics processing units. At Cisco he led Advanced Services teams, architecting and delivering data integration solutions using the Cisco Data Virtualization suite (formerly Composite Software) as part of data management strategies. Earlier in his career, he was a lead developer at Verizon and technology consultant to Fortune 500 firms. Mike is a graduate of Indiana University and is based in the Washington DC area.
Reesha Dedhia was most recently Principal of Industry and Product Marketing at PerimeterX, a leading provider of application security solutions, and prior to that she was Senior Product Marketing Manager at Anaplan, a cloud-native enterprise SaaS company. She spent six years at Cisco in product marketing and has consulted with many startups in the Bay Area. Reesha studied marketing at Kellogg School of Management and San Jose State University and is based in San Francisco.
Cape Privacy is one of 10 finalists for RSA Conference's prestigious Innovation Sandbox Awards. For 16 years, cybersecurity's boldest new innovators have competed in the RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest to put the spotlight on their game-changing ideas. The winner will be announced May 19.
Cape Privacy offers an enterprise SaaS platform for encrypted learning combining advanced machine learning and cryptography. With Cape's technology, privacy is protected by default as companies collaborate with external parties to improve data models and increase business value—without ever having their sensitive data exposed. Cape Privacy's platform is flexible, adaptable and open source. Based in New York City and Halifax Canada with a fully distributed team from Europe to California. The Company is backed by Evolution Equity Partners; Tiger Global Management; boldstart ventures; Version One Ventures; Ridgeline Partners; Haystack and Radical Ventures.
