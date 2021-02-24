NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cape Privacy, the leading global encrypted learning platform, today announced that David Besemer is joining the company as Vice President of Engineering. This is a new role at the company as it enters a period of growth following its launch in June 2020.
Cape's Encrypted Learning platform sets a new standard for secure machine learning. It allows Data Scientists to work with the 'right' data to improve machine learning models without compromising proprietary data.
"David is joining Cape at a pivotal time, as we focus on extending our technology platform and growing our client base across Financial Services," said Ché Wijesinghe, CEO at Cape Privacy. "I've known David for many years and this will be the third time we are working together. He is the best and most humble engineering leader I know. I am thrilled to have him join Cape's Executive team."
Besemer will be responsible for all aspects of engineering operations, procedures, and strategy.
"Cape Privacy represents a paradigm shift for companies looking to enhance machine learning models by leveraging third-party data in a secure and trusted way," said David Besemer, VP of Engineering at Cape Privacy. "And as a cloud-native company committed to open-source, Cape Privacy perfectly aligns with the values of forward-thinking engineers. I am excited to join the company at this important time in our development."
Previously he served as VP Engineering at OmniSci, where he led the world-class engineering team behind OmniSci's GPU-accelerated analytics platform. Prior to OmniSci, he was CTO of Data Virtualization at Cisco, working with data and analytics executives to easily leverage all of their disparate data. Before Cisco acquired the company, he was the CTO and VP of Engineering at data virtualization pioneer Composite Software.
About Cape Privacy
Cape Privacy offers an enterprise SaaS platform for encrypted learning combining advanced machine learning and cryptography. With Cape's technology, privacy is protected by default as companies collaborate with external parties to improve data models and increase business value—confident their own sensitive data is never exposed. Cape Privacy's platform is flexible, adaptable, and open source. The company is based in New York City and is backed by boldstart ventures and Version One with participation from Haystack, Radical, and Faktory Ventures.
Media Contact
Jenny Mulholland, Raise Communications, +1 (732) 245-0021, jmulholland@raisecg.com
SOURCE Cape Privacy