SwipeSense is on a mission to eliminate harm and waste in healthcare delivery networks through an advanced safety platform. The platform’s sensor network collects millions of data points and delivers robust insights to hospital leadership, clinicians, and staff. Hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) leverage the company’s safety platform to prevent infections, optimize use of their equipment, reduce falls, protect their staff, and drive positive, lasting behavior change. (PRNewsfoto/SwipeSense, Inc.)