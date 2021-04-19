TYSONS CORNER, Va., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capstone Strategic, Inc. (Capstone) announced today that Security Service Insurance, a subsidiary of Security Service Federal Credit Union, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, has acquired Pace Insurance Mangers. Pace, a 62-year-old agency, provides full-service insurance coverage to the forest products industry in Northern Louisiana.
Security Service Insurance provides commercial and personal insurance to members and the general public in Texas, Utah, and Colorado. The business is Security Service Federal Credit Union's wholly owned insurance credit union service organization (CUSO). Founded in 1956, Security Service Federal Credit Union is one of the nation's largest credit unions with more than $9.8 billion in assets and more than 803 thousand members.
"Capstone proved to be of great value in this transaction, as the entire team worked to establish in-depth understanding of our position and how this acquisition would meet our objectives. John Dearing's skilled negotiations with the sellers' representatives smoothed the process greatly," said Jim Chapman, Senior Vice President at Security Service Insurance.
Serving as a third-party M&A advisor, Capstone guided Security Service as they prioritized a robust pipeline of acquisition prospects while facilitating owner meetings. "We are thrilled to continue to help Security Service Insurance grow through strategic acquisitions. With the acquisition of Pace Insurance, Security Service will enhance its member solution set while accelerating growth. We have enjoyed our partnership with Security Service's team and are looking forward to playing a role in the next proactive expansion chapter," said John Dearing, Partner at Capstone.
About Capstone Strategic, Inc.
Capstone Strategic, Inc. is a consulting firm located outside of Washington DC specializing in proactive, external growth strategies, primarily mergers and acquisitions for the middle market and the credit union community. Founded in 1995 by CEO David Braun, Capstone has facilitated over $1 billion of successful transactions in a wide variety of manufacturing and service industries. Capstone utilizes a proprietary process, "The Roadmap to Acquisitions," to provide tailored services to clients in both North America and globally. Please visit Capstone's website for more information: http://www.CapstoneStrategic.com.
Media Contact
Annie Sunny, Capstone Strategic, 703 854 1910, asunny@capstonestrategic.com
SOURCE Capstone Strategic