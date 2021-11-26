Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will have a collaboration with the J.League. Starting today, players wearing the official J.League uniforms for the 2021 season will appear in the game. In addition, various in-game campaigns will be held to celebrate the collaboration. Players who were part of the J.League in the original Captain Tsubasa story will appear in Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team wearing the official J.League uniforms for the 2021 season! The campaign will feature Shun Nitta and other Player