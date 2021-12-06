TOKYO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that it has been four years since the global version of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team launched. In celebration of this milestone there will be various campaigns in-game including the debut of players wearing FC BARCELONA official uniforms and much more starting from Friday, December 3. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/release/2021/1206/ctdt_gl4anniv.html) and in-game notifications for further details.
The FC BARCELONA Collaboration includes the FC BARCELONA Selection Transfer featuring new players Tsubasa Ozora, Marcos Almieja, and Rechard wearing the FC BARCELONA official uniforms. The Dreamball Exchange is also getting an update with the FC BARECELONA home, away, GK uniforms. Users can exchange Dreamballs to collect them.
There will also be daily scenarios, special scenarios, and login bonuses where users can receive fantastic items including Worldwide Release 4th Anniversary Celebration Big Thanks 10-Player Tickets. Additionally, all users who login during the Thank You Gift campaign period will receive 40 Dreamballs and Worldwide Release 4th Anniversary: Selectable SSR Transfer Tickets as a token of our gratitude.
Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team
Title:
Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team
Supported OSes:
Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+
* Not available on some devices.
Genre:
Head-to-head football simulation game
Released:
June 13, 2017
Price:
Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions:
Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
Supported Languages:
English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Traditional
Chinese, Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, and Thai
Official Website:
Official Twitter Account:
Official Facebook Page:
Official YouTube Channel:
Official Discord Channel:
Copyright:
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames
Download here:
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global
SOURCE KLab Inc.