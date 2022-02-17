DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Captello, the event industry's award winning premier lead capture and engagement platform, launches their new podcast; The Event Squad Cast, a podcast for event professionals with a desire to keep up with the latest industry trends, best practices, and headlines in the events industry.
Event Squad Cast will feature guest appearances from leaders in the event industry on topics including event marketing and exhibiting, event engagement tactics, event production and organization, and more with the latest content and insights event professionals need to make successful post-pandemic events and increase event success.
Event Squad Cast brings fun and excitement to the podcast with live games including Squad Cast Trivia, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy style activations, audience polls and more, with prize-winning opportunities.
Join show hosts Ryan Schefke & Brad Froese as Event Squad Cast kicks off February 24 at 11:00 AM Central with guest Sergiu Biris, CEO & Co-Founder at EventMix.live.
Follow the podcasts on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/captello/
Media Contact
Brad Froese, Captello, 888-399-6430, bsfroese@captello.com
SOURCE Captello