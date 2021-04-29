MINNEAPOLIS, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Captionmax LLC (Captionmax) acquired Calgary, Alberta-based National Captioning Canada (NCC) on March 1, 2021. NCC will continue to operate with its market-leading captioning brand serving major Canadian broadcasters, government, profit and not-for-profit organizations. Together, the companies have already begun expanding service offerings in Canada in all areas of media accessibility and are currently hiring additional staff to support this expansion. The acquisition also provides for additional operational capacity and redundancies across geographies. All staff across both organizations will remain as part of the acquisition.
Captionmax began operating in 1993 by offering pre-recorded captioning services to the media and entertainment industry. Over the last 20+ years, the company has grown into one of the largest and most technologically complete accessibility companies across pre-recorded captioning, live captioning, audio description and media localization (multi-language subtitling and voice dubbing), serving multiple industry sectors. Captionmax believes the human element is a critical part of the work it produces. While technology has evolved, people remain a key factor in rendering their quality services. Captionmax employs over 190 people throughout the U.S. and Canada.
NCC was the pioneer in live closed captioning in Canada and is the largest provider of real-time captioning services based in Canada. It has proudly served Canadian broadcasters since the late 1980's and boasts the largest roster of the most skilled live captioners in the country.
Quote from Truck Morrison, CEO of Captionmax:
"We're proud to welcome NCC to our Captionmax family. NCC's story and values are much like ours, which makes us a great fit for each other. Together we will further our position as a leading full service, high security media accessibility company in North America. With our industry evolving quickly, we are well positioned to serve the growing media accessibility needs of all types of organizations."
Quote from Melina Nathanail, President of NCC:
"We're thrilled to be joining the Captionmax family. This transaction has allowed NCC to accelerate plans to expand capabilities in all areas of media accessibility and broaden its national footprint in live and prerecorded captioning. We have found the best possible match with Captionmax, a company with a similar history, shared values, technological expertise, and commitment to service excellence. We look forward to supporting our current and future customers in all their media accessibility needs, in Canada and beyond."
Captionmax: https://captionmax.com
Captionmax is a Minneapolis, Minnesota-based media accessibility company serving clients in media and entertainment, corporate, government, education industries. Captionmax has vastly grown its offerings since its founding in 1993. With its partner, National Captioning Canada, the company is one of the largest captioning companies in North America.
National Captioning Canada
Founded in 1988, National Captioning Canada (NCC) is the largest media accessibility company in Canada, working with all major Canadian broadcasters. Headquartered in Calgary, NCC merged with U.S.-based Captionmax in March 2021.
Captionmax Media Contact: Brigid Ling
651.269.3059
NCC Media Contact: Melina Nathanail
403.619.9227
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captionmax-acquires-national-captioning-canada-to-grow-media-accessibility-services-301279535.html
SOURCE Captionmax