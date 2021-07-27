KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Caravan Health announced the appointment of Dr. Fred Wallisch as Medical Director of ACO Programs. Dr. Wallisch is a family physician with 20 years of inpatient and outpatient clinical experience. He brings a strong background in physician engagement, medical management, and strategic planning to lead Caravan's clinical programming for its accountable care organizations.
"All of us at Caravan welcome Dr. Wallisch to the team as we develop and refine our clinical strategies in the coming years," said Tim Gronniger, Caravan Health President and CEO. "He comes to us with deep experience in value-based payment and ACO success, which are essential for leading our clinical initiatives for our growing client base."
Prior to joining Caravan, Dr. Wallisch served as a Medical Director at Evolent Health, focusing on utilization management policy and review for commercial, Medicaid, and Medicare Advantage lines of business. He also led physician education and engagement on topics such as quality measurement and medical economics. Among other leadership roles, Dr. Wallisch developed and implemented Physician Advisory Councils across the country. Most recently, he has led market teams to over $80 Million in shared savings in over 6 years in the Next Generation ACO program.
Earlier in his career, Dr. Wallisch served as Executive Director of Population Health at Deaconess Medical Center in Evansville, IN. There, he led health systems in taking on risk in accountable care organizations, including application, board development, and implementation. Dr. Wallisch earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Kansas Medical Center and completed his residency at Deaconess Family Medicine Residency Program in Evansville, Indiana.
About Caravan Health:
Caravan Health is a privately held company formed to create a sustainable model for health systems to excel in value-based payment models. Today, Caravan Health's team of more than 150 experts has supported more than 300 health systems with training, data, analytics, patient satisfaction surveys, and evidence-based medicine programs. Through its program of transparency and mutual accountability, Caravan Health has delivered more than the national average in real savings since 2015. In 2019 and 2020, Caravan Health partners earned $300 million in Medicare savings, over $120 million in shared savings and earned quality scores exceeding 94%. With Caravan Health, now the numbers work.
