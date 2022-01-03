Cardinal Health, Inc. is a global, integrated healthcare services and products company, providing customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices worldwide. (PRNewsfoto/Cardinal Health)

 By Cardinal Health

DUBLIN, Ohio, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) plans to release second-quarter financial results for its fiscal year 2022 on February 3 prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will webcast a discussion of these results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

To access the webcast and corresponding slide presentation, go to the Investor Relations page at ir.cardinalhealth.com. No access code is required.  Presentation slides and a webcast replay will be available until February 2, 2023.

Upcoming investor event

Mike Kaufmann, chief executive officer, will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 10:30 a.m. Eastern, on Monday, January 10, 2022. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session with Mike Kaufmann and Jason Hollar, chief financial officer. To access more details and to listen to a live webcast of this event, please visit the Investor Relations page at ir.cardinalhealth.com.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 35 countries and approximately 44,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

Media:

Erich Timmerman



(847) 887-1487



Erich.Timmerman@cardinalhealth.com  





Investors:

Kevin Moran



(614) 757-7942



Kevin.Moran@cardinalhealth.com     

 

SOURCE Cardinal Health

