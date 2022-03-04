PHILADELPHIA, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deb Denis will deliver a half-day workshop on executive career conversations during the visit Career Thought Leaders (CTL) 13th annual professional development symposium: "Flourishing in The Future of Work." The event will be held April 10–13 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at the Notary Hotel Downtown.
Deb Denis is the founder of DDG, an executive coaching firm specializing in working with Director to C-Suite Executives, their organizations, Boards, and teams. Deb brings an action orientation along with a mindfulness-based style, leading clients and colleagues to say that she is easy to talk with, a trusted thought partner who is positive and future-focused. Deb has been called the "Confidence Catalyst" because she helps people see what's possible and get there.
"Combining personal branding and executive career conversations is a powerful one-two punch that can differentiate the executive and the coach. We know that both executives and coaches are committed to having an impact, focusing on their strengths and unique promise of value to build for the future," Deb adds. "I look forward to sharing what that can look like in practice, empowering conference attendees to respond with situational awareness to guide clients in navigating the current complexity clearly and inspirationally while innovating and creating the future they'll lead others into."
Deb is a published author and speaker; her work in coaching has been featured in academic journals, corporate newsletters, blogs, podcasts, and websites. She has been a featured speaker at industry, academic, Federal, and global NGO conferences.
If you're a career coach or executive leadership coach, consider joining the Symposium where you will access the expertise of global career specialists sharing leading-edge career management practices across three days. You will network with like-minded professionals and learn strategies for growing your business.
About Deb Denis Group:
The mission of Deb Denis Group is to help people see what's possible and get there. We work with business leaders to elevate mindset, behavior, and impact. This requires a process to help them leverage the talent and skills that got them to where they are today, creates clarity about current state roadblocks, and supports them in moving from what's now to what's next.
We know that coaching is an accelerator. Coaching sharpens skills at all levels, from those identified as future leaders to those already in roles of high responsibility. Contacting The Deb Denis Group is the first step on your journey of improvement as a leader. Build skills and differentiate yourself professionally. Begin the dialogue today at http://www.debdenis.com.
About Career Thought Leaders (CTL):
The mission of the Career Thought Leaders Consortium is to advance and professionalize the career industry by improving career management, leadership development, and career agility of professionals worldwide. To learn more and to register for the 2022 conference, visit http://www.careerthoughtleaders.com/2022symposium/.
