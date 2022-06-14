Plans for Additional Expansion Across the Phoenix and Dallas Fort Worth Markets
CHANDLER, Ariz., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carefree Covered RV Storage this spring celebrated the grand opening of its flagship facility in Chandler, Arizona, and broke ground on a new project in the Phoenix metro area.
The company is a division of Business Property Trust, which also operates the Bargain Storage brand. The businesses collectively own and operate three covered RV storage sites in Arizona and Texas, with five more projects in various stages of planning and development.
"Our company is once again in a growth phase, and the newly completed Chandler location marks our first ground-up RV development," said Barry Raber, BPT's president and chief executive officer. "It's our flagship property, and a true showcase facility, providing our customers with a safe and welcoming environment to secure their prized recreational vehicles."
The 31-acre Chandler facility is now the largest covered RV site in Arizona, totaling over 550,000 square feet, or 1,224 spaces, of enclosed, covered and uncovered parking. The company invested more than $5.5 million developing the site since acquisition in November 2020, doubling its capacity, upgrading security and amenities, and constructing a new welcome center.
The facility, which held its grand opening ceremony May 24, even includes a branded dog park.
Carefree Covered RV Storage began operating in Phoenix in September 2019 with its Apache Junction location, and Bargain Storage operates one location in Wylie, Texas.
Carefree Covered RV Storage will open a new location in St. Paul, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, this summer. The company has broken ground on a fourth site, a 10-acre site in Queen Creek, Arizona, expected to open in early 2023. Three other sites, totaling 39 acres in Arizona and Texas, are controlled by the company, and will be developed.
Development partners on the Chandler project include EAPC Architects Engineers, Erie & Associates, Inc., Ganem Construction, Cave's Canopies and Steel and Lucent Electric.
"I'd like to thank our diligent development team for completing this high-quality project on time," Raber said. "And none of this would have been possible without the support from Lone Butte Development and the Gila River Indian Community."
Business Property Trust, LLC, is a niche real estate investment firm located in Portland, Oregon. The company, founded in 1999, purchases and operates self-storage through its Bargain Storage brand and covered recreational vehicle parking through Carefree Covered RV Storage.
