Local Husband-and-Wife Duo Open Franchise Determined to Make a Difference.
CLEVELAND, Tenn., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caring Transitions, the leader in senior relocation and transition services, continues to expand its compassionate reach across the nation with its latest location. Caring Transitions of the Tennessee Valley is family-owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Maggie and Reed Hooper. The Hooper's territory spans five counties and is focused on providing support to countless families in Apison, Benton, Birchwood, Calhoun, Charleston, Cleveland, Delano, Georgetown, Harrison, McDonald, Ocoee, Old Fort, Ooltewah, and Riceville.
Caring Transitions of the Tennessee Valley opened its doors on June 1. The Hooper family plans to host an official grand opening in the coming months. Caring Transitions is a franchise designed to minimize stress by utilizing specially trained professionals to oversee every detail of a senior's transition with compassion, including decluttering, organizing, packing, move management, unpacking, resettling, and cleanouts. The company also manages both in-home and online estate sales. The online estate sales are hosted on CTBIDS, the brand's widely popular auction platform, which can support its clients in liquidating unique and everyday treasures that many cherish.
As a mother of three young children and a stay-at-home mom for years, Maggie decided it was time to embark on a new adventure. An adventure she holds near and dear to her heart — a business venture with a dedicated mission to help others. With prior experience in customer service and numerous caretaker roles throughout her career, Maggie was immediately drawn to Caring Transitions. This franchise opportunity aligned seamlessly with her business goals, natural strengths, and passion to aid others in times of need.
"Personally, our family has experienced what it's like to desperately need assistance during unforeseen circumstances. We understand the simple act of someone stepping in to remove even one task or decision off your plate can lessen the burden you might be facing," said Maggie. "Unexpected and stressful situations come with life. It's part of the process, but what our family endured highlighted the importance of being that person who can provide solutions for our community through Caring Transitions. There's a genuine emphasis on caring with compassion for those you serve in this company. It felt like the right decision from the beginning. We want to take the weight off your family by providing unmatched services that we believe will truly make a difference across Tennessee Valley."
Aside from assisting families through difficult transitions in life, the Hooper family also aspires to employ those seeking work while maintaining their life at home. Maggie knows how difficult it is to find a job that's flexible and understanding of all that motherhood encompasses. The new owners of Caring Transitions of the Tennessee Valley plan to offer career opportunities for the mothers, and others, in the surrounding areas who are pursuing career opportunities while caring for their families.
"One of the biggest challenges I faced as a stay-at-home mom was the lack of opportunities in the workforce," said Maggie. "I was eager to get back out there, but I never found an opening like the one we now offer. Reed and I are devoted to supporting working mothers or those who are yearning to work but can't afford to return to the office full-time. At our location, we will provide flexible hours, full-time, part-time, and varying schedules to ensure equal opportunity to those already working the world's hardest job — being a full-time mom. We hope our employment opportunities will benefit at least one person, if not more!"
Caring Transitions currently has more than 250 franchise locations servicing families across the country.
"We are honored to have Maggie and Reed join the Caring Transitions team," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Their commitment and desire to help others is unmatched. Caring Transitions of the Tennessee Valley will be a great addition to the numerous counties and cities it's positioned to serve. We are eager to see the impact the Hooper family and their location will have on the residents across the state."
