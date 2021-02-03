DETROIT, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caring Transitions is pleased to announce that starting today, February 3, the company will be hosting a Caring for a Cause online charity auction to benefit Deo Gratias Café. The auction can be accessed on CTBIDS, Caring Transitions' online estate sale and auction site, at https://ctbids.com/#!/ctOwnerStory/366.
This auction features unique and everyday treasures including Detroit sports memorabilia, a vintage nativity set, luxury handbags, signed artwork, a Walt Disney Mickey Mouse collectible glassware set, plus much more. The auction ends on Tuesday, February 16, and 100 percent of all proceeds from the auction will go towards much needed repairs to the Deo Gratias Café.
Deo Gratias Café is a nonprofit run out of Deo Gratias Ministries in Detroit. The café, which provides a safe place for anyone to grab a meal during their operating hours, launched in early 2020. Throughout the year, as the closures impacted their plans and the pandemic changed the needs of the community, the café morphed from indoor café to food pantry to curbside groceries to outdoor café and more.
"We knew doing a charity auction on our CTBIDS platform would be the best way to support their needs. The café is a unique way to provide a safe, judgment-free space where people from the area can get something to eat, interact with other people and maybe get some needed help or support. I could not think of a better way to support this unique approach then this special online charity auction," Caring Transitions Director of Operations Joe Lewandowski said.
Caring Transitions is the professional and compassionate solution for senior moves, downsizing and online estate sales. Caring Transitions' customizable services are perfect for managing the many aspects of a senior move, including assisting with the process of downsizing to provide a safer living situation, as well as for busy families and people clearing out the home of a loved one who has moved into assisted care or passed away. The charity auction for Deo Gratias Café is being with the assistance of local franchise owners Adam and Samantha Bell, Caring Transitions of Oakland County, and Caring Transitions' Caring for a Cause program, which was founded in 2016.
"The pandemic has been another reminder of the caring nature of our owner network. While their businesses were being disrupted, they still made caring a priority by doing charity auctions, delivery services for seniors, dinners for living facility employees and more. It is within this spirit that the philanthropic arm of our organization 'Caring for a Cause remains a priority. Our franchise owners want to make an impact on their communities and Caring for a Cause is one way we can help," Caring Transitions President Ray Fabik said.
To participate in the auction, visit https://ctbids.com/#!/ctOwnerStory/366. To learn more about Deo Gratias, visit https://dgmdetroit.org/. For additional information about Caring Transitions, visit http://www.CaringTransitions.com.
