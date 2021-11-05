NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CaringKind, New York City's leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving, is thrilled to announce the appointment of two new board members, John A. Moore and Jon Henes, to its board of Directors, effective immediately.
"Adding the extensive talent and experience of John Moore and Jon Henes is an important achievement for our foundation that we believe will contribute greatly to our long-term success," said CEO of CaringKind, Eleonora Tornatore. "On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome them to the foundation and look forward to benefiting from their knowledge and expertise."
About John A. Moore: John A. Moore is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Atria Senior Living, Inc., a national seniors housing operator with its support center in Louisville, Kentucky. Mr. Moore has served on the board of Atria and its predecessor's boards since 1999, and as Chief Executive Officer for Atria and its predecessor since 2003. He was elected as Atria's Chairman of the Board in 2012. He is currently a member of the board of Argentum, LRAA (Louisville Regional Airport Authority), LHCC (Louisville Healthcare CEO Council) and The Parklands.
About Jon Henes: Jon Henes is one of the country's leading restructuring and corporate governance advisors. Jon has successfully guided numerous publicly traded and privately held companies through transformative restructuring transactions. Jon is a trusted advisor to boards of directors and senior managers regarding fiduciary duties and corporate governance issues in highly complex and "bet the company" situations. Jon has advised companies in a multitude of sectors, including retail, technology, automotive, energy, industrials, printing, media, radio broadcasting, television, healthcare. airlines and publishing.
About CaringKind
CaringKind is New York City's leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving. With over 40 years of experience, CaringKind works directly with their community partners to develop the information, tools, and training to support individuals and families affected by dementia. They offer a CaringKind Helpline (646) 744-2900 run by professional staff; individual and family counseling sessions with licensed social workers; a vast network of support groups; education seminars and training programs; early-stage services and a wanderer's safety program. They believe in the power of caregiving and seek a world where everyone dealing with dementia has the support they need when they need it.
