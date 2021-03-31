CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council will host 'AMP21' – its virtual 2021 Annual Meeting and ProForum event on April 13-14, combining two signature meetings – and bringing MBEs and Corporate Partners together for two days of presentations, interactive panels, and networking opportunities. Day 1 is open to Corporate Partners and Minority Business Enterprises and is free for MBEs to attend. Day 2 is for Corporate Partners only to focus on supplier development initiatives and share industry best practices among peers. The event sponsor is Dominion Energy.
The theme for Annual Meeting and ProForum (AMP21) is R.E.A.L. Growth – highlighting the significance for attendees to Relate Elevate Align and Leverage their professional relationships and strengthen their business development strategies. Dominique Milton, President & CEO of CVMSDC, said: "Our AMP21 event is focused on having a real conversation about how to attain and sustain meaningful growth in the midst of transition. Both our CVMSDC Corporate Partners and MBEs had to quickly shift their way of doing business last year to align with the needs of customers and clients in an ever-changing environment, so we want to further equip companies to leverage challenging situations into success."
On April 13, the AMP21 session will kick off at 8:30 a.m. with virtual networking, followed by a Year-in-Review presentation by Milton. The Day 1 itinerary also includes regional work plans & updates, a R.E.A.L. Talk Roundtable, and a panel discussion between Corporate Partners and MBEs. The following day, online networking begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by a presentation on The Economic Impact of Supplier Diversity from Rick Wade with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and break-out, Corporate-only sessions throughout the afternoon. An online exhibit hall is open both days from 1-3 p.m. For more information, or to register for the event, visit online at: annual.cvmsdc.org
About the Council:
The Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council is one of 23 regional affiliate councils of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). The Council is a membership organization of major corporations, financial institutions, government agencies and universities that operate within North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The Carolinas-Virginia MSDC is a non-profit corporation chartered to enhance business opportunities for minority-owned companies by providing support through developing mutually beneficial networking opportunities with corporate members and promoting minority business development. For more information, visit online at www.cvmsdc.org.
