Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

 By Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

ENTERPRISE, Ala., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) has announced a complimentary webinar entitled, "2021 Insurance Update: What's Next?" featuring CRI partners Steve Williams and Joe May. This webinar will take place on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (CDT).

This live session will provide an in-depth discussion of the current state and future changes in the insurance industry for regulators, carriers, captive insurance companies, and many more. Participants can expect to learn more about the high-level and ongoing regulatory changes within the industry and gain an understanding of financial reporting matters. Presenters will also examine updated regulatory and tax matters that are currently affecting insurance companies across the board. To register, please click here.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top-25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

Media Contact

Cheryl Hunt, Director of Marketing

629.208.7705

chunt@cricpa.com

Related Images

carr-riggs-ingram-llc.png

Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carr-riggs--ingram-cri-prepares-to-host-webinar-for-insurance-industry-professionals-301302387.html

SOURCE Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.