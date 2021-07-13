PHILADELPHIA, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- World Wide Land Transfer (WWLT), a leading title and settlement services agency, is pleased to announce that Carrie L. Mann, Esq. has joined the company as Commercial Underwriting Counsel.
Ms. Mann received her undergraduate degree in Political Science cum laude from Allegheny College and her J.D. cum laude from Syracuse University College of Law. Ms. Mann began her law career as a clerk for the Honorable Robert J. Shenkin, Chester County Court of Common Pleas and was an associate for a firm in Paoli, PA, where she handled real estate litigation, including clearing and defending title matters. Prior to joining World Wide Land Transfer, Ms. Mann worked for a major national title insurance underwriter serving as Claims Counsel and then as Pennsylvania and Delaware Underwriting Counsel. Ms. Mann is an active member of the Pennsylvania Land Title Association serving as the Chair of the Title Issues & Records Committee and as a member of the Legislative & Judicial Committee. She is also the 2020 recipient of the Association's Albert E. Pentecost Award which is given annually to an individual who has made the greatest contribution to the Association.
"Carrie has a proven track record of success on both the legal and underwriting side of our industry and will bring a wealth of experience in handling complex title matters. Adding a talent like Carrie to our Commercial group helps elevate WWLT's in-house counsel support and will allow us to continue in our upward growth in the sector," World Wide Land Transfer CEO Marc Shaw said. "We are thrilled to have her leadership and knowledge on our team."
World Wide Land Transfer is a leading tech-enabled, full-service, independent title and settlement services agency providing comprehensive title insurance services for all forms of real estate transactions ranging from a home purchase or refinance to the most complex commercial transaction. World Wide Land Transfer now covers most states throughout the nation with offices in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Florida.
