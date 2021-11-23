AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carrie Smith Trabue, President, Carrington Legal Search, has been accepted into Forbes Human Resources Council, an invitation-only community for HR executives across all industries.
Carrie Smith Trabue was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Carrie Trabue into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Human Resources Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Carrie has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Carrie will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Ms. Trabue will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"I'm thrilled to be joining this elite group of HR professionals. I look forward to exchanging ideas and best practices. My participation in the Forbes HR Council will help to further cement my firm as a leader in the executive search industry," says Trabue.
ABOUT CARRIE SMITH TRABUE AND CARRINGTON LEGAL SEARCH
Carrington Smith Trabue, known as "Carrie" to her friends and colleagues, is the founder and President of Carrington Legal Search and Author of "Blooming." A lawyer by training, Carrington left her litigation practice in 2000 to pursue her passion for connecting people. Over the last twenty years, Carrington has become the trusted search partner to a host of Fortune 500 companies, venture-backed start-ups, and AMLAW 100 law firms. Her executive search experience focuses primarily on legal and compliance searches in the financial services and technology verticals, but at the request of her clients, has expanded to include searches for other executive roles. Her law firm partner search experience includes office openings, expansions, groups, and individual partner moves.
Carrington has interviewed thousands of executives routinely asking them: "We all have moments in life that define us. Please tell me about a moment that shaped you and how it did." During the pandemic, Carrington authored "Blooming" as her answer to this question and her effort to help anyone who is struggling in life or career. The book will be available via hard copy, paperback, and audiobook on Amazon.com beginning on November 16, 2021. To learn more about the book or inquire about speaking engagements, visit https://Carrington-Smith.com .
To inquire about executive search or law firm partner search services, contact Carrie at Carrie@Carringtonlegal.com. For more information, visit https://carringtonlegal.com or https://www.linkedin.com/in/carriesmithtrabue/ .
Media Contact
Carrington Smith (Official), Carrington Legal Search, +1 (512) 627-7467, carrie@carringtonlegal.com
SOURCE Carrington Legal Search