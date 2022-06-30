Caruso Homes is proud to announce the grand opening of their Gettysburg office for the South Central Pennsylvania On-Your-Lot Division.
GETTYSBURG, Pa., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caruso Homes, a prominent homebuilder in the Mid-Atlantic Region, announced the grand opening of their Pennsylvania office with a ribbon cutting ceremony this past Friday, June 24th at 9am. The event was coordinated with the Gettysburg Chamber of Commerce.
Well-known Abraham Lincoln impersonator, James Hayney, was the featured presenter. His speech intertwined historical quotes with details of Caruso Homes 36-year history and the launch of the successful On Your Lot program in South Central Pennsylvania. The new office which includes offices, conference space and a selection center is located right in the heart of historic Gettysburg at 18 Carlisle Street #201, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
With the Pennsylvania Build On Your Lot program, homebuyers can build a Caruso Home on a lot they currently own or an individual lot that they purchase. They can then work with Caruso Homes to design and build a home that fits their specific needs and lifestyle.
"This is a great way for people to get the home they really want without having to compromise," said Alan Shapiro, Caruso Homes Vice President of On Your Lot Operations. "Nothing beats building a home to your exact specifications. Our team is excited to help homebuyers bring their vision to life in South Central Pennsylvania."
Constructing a home on your own can be a daunting task. Working with Caruso Homes makes the process seamless and efficient. They can take care of everything from land acquisition to home design and construction.
Their team of experts will guide homebuyers through every step of the process. It starts with choosing a great piece of land and prepping the homesite. Caruso Homes has partnered with land sellers to offer packages in York, Adams and Franklin Counties. If buyers already own land, Caruso Homes can step in at any stage of the planning to help complete the lot development.
The next step is choosing the right floor plan for your lifestyle and needs, and then personalizing it to make it your own. Once the home plan is finalized, construction can begin. The entire process takes about eight to ten months from start to finish.
For buyers who are looking to move sooner, Caruso Homes has opportunities to purchase spec homes that are already under construction. The company also has partnerships to build on lots in several community settings such as Penn National and Loudon's View.
"Caruso Homes is already known in Pennsylvania as a premier builder at the Amblebrook Gettysburg 55+ community," says Alan Shapiro. "Expanding our On Your Lot program in this area will allow us to offer our luxury homes and construction services to even more buyers throughout the region."
Interested parties can view floor plans and home sites or learn more about the Pennsylvania Build On Your Lot construction process at https://www.carusohomes.com/on-your-lot/pa/pennsylvania/ or by contacting a New Home Consultant at (717) 359-3400.
ABOUT CARUSO HOMES | http://www.carusohomes.com
Founded in 1986, Caruso Homes, Inc. is an award-winning luxury home builder based in Crofton, MD offering a variety of new home communities and on-your-lot home building solutions throughout Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware and North Carolina. Caruso Homes On Your Lot division specializes in providing move-in ready homes on any suitable homesite in Pennsylvania. For more information, visit http://www.carusohomes.com.
Media Contact
Melissa Kahl, Caruso Homes, 1 (667) 307-4253, megan@oneilinteractive.com
SOURCE Caruso Homes