KINGSEY FALLS, QC, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS), a leader in the recovery and manufacturing of green packaging and paper tissue products, held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 6, 2021. The twelve (12) candidates proposed as directors were duly elected directors of the Corporation by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders by proxy and by electronic ballot, as follows:
Name of Nominee
Votes FOR
%
Votes Withheld
%
Alain Lemaire
77,670,744
94.82
4,240,602
5.18
Sylvie Lemaire
65,296,851
79.72
16,614,495
20.28
Elise Pelletier
78,321,058
95.62
3,590,288
4.38
Sylvie Vachon
81,610,578
99.63
300,768
0.37
Mario Plourde
81,545,213
99.55
366,133
0.45
Michelle Cormier
76,256,499
93.10
5,654,847
6.90
Martin Couture
80,793,194
98.63
1,118,152
1.37
Patrick Lemaire
81,608,922
99.63
302,424
0.37
Hubert T. Lacroix
75,184,956
91.79
6,726,390
8.21
Mélanie Dunn
80,792,532
98.63
1,118,814
1.37
Nelson Gentiletti
81,759,346
99.81
152,000
0.19
Elif Lévesque
73,561,516
89.81
8,349,830
10.19
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 6, will be filed with the Canadian Securities Regulators.
Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs more than 11,700 women and men across a network of 85 facilities in North America and Europe. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cascades-reports-on-shareholders-voting-results-for-the-election-of-directors-301286825.html
SOURCE Cascades Inc.