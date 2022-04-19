KINGSEY FALLS, QC, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) will release its first quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Thursday, May 12, 2022, and will hold a conference call at 9:00 AM ET to discuss results. The Conference call can be accessed by phone or via the Company's website:

Time:

9:00 am ET

Dial-in number:

1-888-390-0620 / 1-416-764-8651 (international)

Webcast (live and archived):

www.cascades.com, "Investor" section

Replay:

1-888-390-0541 / 1-416-764-8677 (international)



Access code # 870132 (until June 12, 2022)

 

About Cascades

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men across a network close to 80 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

