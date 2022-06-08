The event will host more than 20 vendors including food and local artisans Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tickets are on sale for an evening concert featuring Christian artist Ellie Holcomb.
JACKSON, Tenn., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The inaugural Casey Jones Village Festival 2022 will host more than 20 vendors including food and local artisans Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The free event will be held at 56 Casey Jones Lane. In addition, ticket sales for a concert featuring Ellie Holcomb that same evening can be purchased at this link — https://fb.me/e/2rhlQl9SS. Tickets for the concert are $10 per person; gates will open at 6 p.m. Holcomb will take the stage at 7 p.m.
Other exciting activities throughout the day include a petting zoo and living history presentations while vendors will offer handmade jewelry; wood, metal and glass art; wood carving; pottery and custom hats, T-shirts and jewelry. Attendees will have the opportunity to try salad in a jar from Lamont's Kitchen, bratwursts from Best of the Wursts, street corn from Sunset Valley Farms and Filipino dishes from Eat at Nanay's Kitchen. More vendors will be announced in the coming weeks.
Sponsored by WNBJ NBC 39 and Forever Communications, there is still an opportunity for additional businesses, individuals, and vendors to participate and support this historic Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial celebration. For more information about sponsorships or vendor opportunities, individuals may contact Brianna Kline at 731-668-1223 or email contactcaseyjonesvillage@gmail.com.
"In just a month's time, the Casey Jones Village Festival will bring families together for a day of food and fun," Old Country Store General Manager Brooks Shaw said. "And we're thankful to the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial committee and all of our partners and sponsors for their work and commitment to make this event a day of unity in our community."
Individuals may find the latest updates about the Casey Jones Village Festival at caseyjones.com, facebook.com/OldCountryStore, or by calling 731-668-1223.
More information about the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial is available at jacksonmadison200.com/events/.
About the Music Artists
Contemporary Christian singer and songwriter Ellie Holcomb has released three full-length solo albums, her latest album "Canyon," was inspired by a trip to the Grand Canyon and the realization she had that God's constant love carries people through their darkest times. Holcomb is married to Drew Holcomb, who is also a music artist. The couple resides in Nashville where they are raising their three children.
Local faith-based artist David Ashley Trent will open for Holcomb. An American contemporary Christian artist, Trent is influenced by folk-rock, Americana and the gospel of Jesus Christ. Trent is currently the worship leader for the North campus of Englewood Baptist Church.
