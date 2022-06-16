Catalent, the global leader in enabling biopharma, cell, gene and consumer health partners to optimize development, launch, and supply of better patient treatments across multiple modalities, today announced that two of its clinical supply experts will be participating in the Clinical Learning track at the upcoming Bio Supply Management Alliance (BSMA) 2022 Summit, which is being held at the Crowne Plaza Suites in Foster City, California, from June 22-23, 2022.
SOMERSET, N.J., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalent, the global leader in enabling biopharma, cell, gene and consumer health partners to optimize development, launch, and supply of better patient treatments across multiple modalities, today announced that two of its clinical supply experts will be participating in the Clinical Learning track at the upcoming Bio Supply Management Alliance (BSMA) 2022 Summit, which is being held at the Crowne Plaza Suites in Foster City, California, from June 22-23, 2022.
At 11 a.m. PDT, on June 23, Nicole Gray, Catalent's Director of Strategic Supply Solutions will be speaking during a session entitled "How to successfully implement direct-to-patients clinical studies", which will share the speakers' firsthand experiences of managing direct-to-patient studies, including protocol, regulatory and technology considerations, and how to ensure the best possible patient experience.
Following that, at 11:45 a.m. PDT, Ann McMahon, General Manager, Commercial & Integrated Development Operations, will participate in a panel entitled, "Transitioning from clinical to commercial: ensuring successful product launch". The transition of a program from R&D to commercial operations is complex and involves the transfer of knowledge and technology, alongside processes and regulatory requirements. This panel session will see industry experts discuss the challenges of bringing drug discovery programs to the market, and how to make the process more efficient, with higher success rates, shorter lead times and lower costs.
Nicole Gray is responsible for developing Catalent's direct-to-patient solutions and other new strategic service offerings. With over 18 years in the pharmaceutical industry, she has held multiple roles in clinical supplies project management, including as director of project management for Catalent's Philadelphia site.
Prior to joining Catalent, Ms. Gray worked for Omnicare Clinical Research, GE Financial Assurance, and the U.S. House of Representatives. She is an active member of the Global Clinical Supplies Group (GCSG), having held multiple positions including Vice Chair for the 2022 U.S. Conference, U.S. Conference Secretary, Board Secretary, and appointed Conference Chair for the 2023 U.S. Conference.
Ann McMahon has nearly 20 years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry, and is responsible for the strategic development, compliance, quality, and administration of commercial and embedded clinical supply service operations at Catalent.
Ms. McMahon's expertise includes project management, packaging and labeling, supply chain management, operational and supplier management, and analytical services. She holds a bachelor's degree in biology/biochemistry from Ohio Northern University, Ada, and a master's degree in clinical pharmacology from The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus.
With a network spanning the U.S., U.K., Germany, Singapore, Japan, and China, plus more than 50 additional global depots, Catalent's clinical supply services can handle a broad range of international compliance and distribution requirements to support global clinical trials.
To find out more information about the event, visit https://www.catalent.com/events/bsma-annual-conference-2022/.
About Catalent Clinical Supply Services
Catalent solves today's clinical trial challenges and develops innovative solutions for the future. The company's commitment to quality and service excellence is evident in its flexible solutions, modern global facilities, and over 25 years' experience of reliably supplying thousands of studies of all sizes and complexities, all around the world.
About Catalent
Catalent is the global leader in enabling pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize product development, launch, and full life-cycle supply for patients around the world. With broad and deep scale and expertise in development sciences, delivery technologies, and multi-modality manufacturing, Catalent is a preferred industry partner for personalized medicines, consumer health brand extensions, and blockbuster drugs.
Catalent helps accelerate over 1,000 partner programs and launch over 150 new products every year. Its flexible manufacturing platforms at over 50 global sites supply over 70 billion doses of nearly 7,000 products annually. Catalent's expert workforce exceeds 19,000, including more than 2,500 scientists and technicians.
Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, the company generated $4 billion in revenue in its 2021 fiscal year. For more information, visit http://www.catalent.com.
More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™
Media Contact
Chris Halling, Catalent, +447580041073, chris.halling@catalent.com
Richard Kerns, Northern Exposure Public Relations, +441617285880, richard@nepr.agency
SOURCE Catalent