WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalogic Software, a leading provider of smart data protection solutions, today announced a new partnership with Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), a leading storage cloud platform. Catalogic's enterprise data protection software, DPX, provides robust backup and recovery capabilities and integrates seamlessly with Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage to provide a secure, fast, and infinitely scalable backup target. CloudCasa by Catalogic now supports Backblaze B2 as a low cost and secure backup storage destination.
Catalogic DPX provides patented block-level protection that reduces backup time and impact by 90% for both physical and virtual servers. CloudCasa is a powerful, cyber-resilient, cloud backup service built for protecting Kubernetes, cloud databases, and cloud native applications. Within DPX and CloudCasa, Backblaze appears as a cloud object storage option for backups.
This new partnership will allow organizations managing backups of their enterprise environments and cloud native applications to utilize the Backblaze B2 platform for:
- Ransomware protection via air-gapped backups
- Immutable backups via S3 Object Lock
- Hybrid backup and cloud archive for the 3-2-1 backup copies rule
- Protection for physical and virtual environments via a single cloud storage platform
- Low cost, secure and scalable backup storage vs. tape and other storage options
"Backblaze and Catalogic together offer a powerful solution to provide cost-effective protection against ransomware and data loss," said Nilay Patel, VP of Sales and Partnerships at Backblaze. "Instead of having to wait days to recover data from the cloud, Backblaze guarantees speed premiums with a 99.9% uptime SLA and no cold delays. We deliver high performance, S3 compatible, and plug-n-play cloud object storage at a 75% lower cost than our competitors."
To deliver immutability and compliance of the data being stored in Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, Catalogic DPX enables S3 Object Lock, ensuring backup and archive data can never be deleted or overwritten. Using Backblaze B2 for tape replacement also provides DPX customers with a significant cost reduction opportunity.
"Our new partnership with Backblaze ensures the most common backup and restore challenges such as ransomware protection, exceeding backup windows and expensive tape maintenance costs are a thing of the past," said Sathya Sankaran, COO, Catalogic Software. "The Backblaze B2 Cloud platform provides a cost-effective, long term storage solution allowing data to remain under an organization's control for compliance or data governance reasons while also considering the ubiquity of ransomware and the importance of protecting against an attack."
To learn more, please join Backblaze and Catalogic on a webinar entitled "Reduce Backup Costs and Increase Security with Catalogic and Backblaze" on Wednesday, March 23rd at 11 AM EDT.
