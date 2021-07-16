AGAWAM, Mass., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalyst Acoustics Group (CAG), the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies currently including Fräsch, IAC Acoustics, Kinetics Noise Control, Lamvin, Noise Barriers and Sound Seal, has hired Lisa Morrow to the role of Content Marketing Manager / Fräsch Brand Champion.
Texas-based Fräsch, CAG's latest acquisition, has already seen fast growth in the polyester-based acoustics space. In her new role, Ms. Morrow's primary responsibilities lie in elevating Fräsch brand awareness and its digital footprint through the execution of inbound and outbound marketing strategies including social media, blogs, marcom and outside rep support.
Ms. Morrow joins the organization with more than two decades of marketing and communications experience, most recently gleaned from time spent in-house at a full-service marketing and advertising agency where she served as the director of communications. She previously held marketing roles with manufacturers helping to gain national exposure and successfully bringing new and innovative products and brands to market.
"Lisa's strategic approach to marketing is sure to make a substantive impact on our organization," said Jennifer Chagnon, Chief Marketing Officer of Catalyst Acoustics Group. "Her desire to elevate communications and deliver world-class results is apparent and motivating."
Mike Jarmuzewski, Digital Marketing Manager, echoed Chagnon's sentiments, adding that, "Lisa has already rolled up her sleeves and immersed herself into her work. In such a fast-paced office and within our growing organization, these skills are a necessity. We are confident that she will be a strong contributor and force toward continuous improvement in our already strong marketing efforts."
For more information about Catalyst Acoustics Group or its group of companies, visit catalystacoustics.com.
ABOUT CATALYST ACOUSTICS GROUP
Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the deep functional expertise, broad channel reach, significant financial resources and much larger scale of the combined Catalyst Acoustics Group.
