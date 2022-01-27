(PRNewsfoto/St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank)

OPELOUSAS, La., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for St Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank") (www.stlandryhomestead.com), reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $83,000, compared to $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income totaled $1.9 million, up $2.6 million, compared to the net loss reported for 2020. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company received and recognized into income a Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") Rapid Response Program grant totaling $1.8 million.

"We had tremendous success in 2021, from completing our IPO to the addition of several outstanding bankers who have joined our team," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank.  "As we continue to position our company for growth, our investments in 2022 will be focused on our team, advancing our technology and re-branding the bank."

Completion of Stock Offering

The Company completed its initial public offering ("IPO") of stock in connection with the Bank's conversion from the mutual to the stock form of organization on October 12, 2021. The Company issued a total of 5,290,000 shares of its common stock for an aggregate of $52,900,000 in total offering proceeds, including shares sold to the Company's employee stock ownership plan ("ESOP"). The Company made a loan to the ESOP in the amount of $4.2 million, which the ESOP used to purchase 423,200 shares. The net proceeds of the IPO of $50.9 million are reflected in the Company's shareholder's equity at December 31, 2021. The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "CLST".

Loans and Credit Quality

Loans receivable totaled $131.8 million at December 31, 2021, down $4.9 million, or 4%, from September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to declines in commercial real estate loans (down $5.0 million, or 18%) and one- to four-family residential mortgage loans (down 1.3 million, or 1%), partially offset by an increase in commercial and industrial loans (up $2.4 million, or 40%).

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)



12/31/2021



9/30/2021



Increase (Decrease)

Real estate loans

























One- to four-family residential



$

87,303



$

88,595



$

(1,292)



(1)

%

Commercial real estate





23,112





28,135





(5,023)



(18)



Construction and land





4,079





4,443





(364)



(8)



Multi-family residential





4,589





4,648





(59)



(1)



Total real estate loans





119,083





125,821





(6,738)



(5)



Other loans

























Commercial and industrial





8,374





5,987





2,387



40



Consumer





4,385





4,912





(527)



(11)



Total other loans





12,759





10,899





1,860



17



Total loans



$

131,842



$

136,720



$

(4,878)



(4)

%

Commercial real estate loans were down primarily due to the pay-off of a $4.3 million hotel relationship. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, included in commercial and industrial loans, decreased $605,000, or 19%, from September 30, 2021.  At December 31, 2021, PPP loans totaled $2.6 million, net of deferred fees of $186,000.

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.2 million at December 31, 2021, down $86,000, or 7%, compared to $1.3 million at September 30, 2021. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.43% at December 31, 2021, compared to 0.42% at September 30, 2021. Nonperforming loans ("NPLs") totaled $890,000 at December 31, 2021, down $27,000 or 3%, compared to September 30, 2021. The ratio of NPLs to total loans was 0.68% at December 31, 2021, compared to 0.67% at September 30, 2021.

The following table summarizes the Company's non-performing assets as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)



12/31/2021



9/30/2021



Increase (Decrease)

Non-accruing loans



$

890



$

752



$

138



18

%

Accruing loans 90 days or more past due





1





165





(164)



(99)



Total non-performing loans





891





917





(26)



(3)



Real estate owned





340





399





(59)



(15)



Total non-performing assets



$

1,231



$

1,316



$

(85)



(6)

%

The Bank recorded net loan recoveries of $4,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net loan charge-offs of $3,000 for the third quarter of 2021.

The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.73% at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.94% at September 30, 2021.The Company recorded a reversal to the allowance for loan losses of $374,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021 as our assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our borrowers continued to improve. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the reversal to the allowance totaled $660,000.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $101.8 million at December 31, 2021, up $38.7 million, or 61%, from September 30, 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company deployed $41.9 million of the proceeds from our IPO into the investment securities portfolio. For the fourth quarter of 2021, the average yield on the investment securities portfolio was 1.21%, up 11 basis points from the third quarter of 2021.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)



12/31/2021



9/30/2021



Increase (Decrease)

Available-for-sale, at fair value

























Mortgage-backed securities



$

74,663



$

45,204



$

29,459



65

%

U. S. government and agency obligations





9,237





1,929





7,308



379



Municipal obligations





4,439





2,549





1,890



74



Total available-for-sale, at fair value





88,339





49,682





38,657



78



Held-to-maturity

























U. S. government and agency obligations





13,019





13,023





(4)



-



Municipal obligations





479





481





(2)



-



Total held-to-maturity





13,498





13,504





(6)



-



Total investment securities



$

101,837



$

63,186



$

38,651



61

%

Deposits

Total deposits were $176.8 million at December 31, 2021, down $72.7 million, or 29%, from September 30, 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company received $72.9 million in deposits for subscriptions to purchase shares of the Company's common stock in its IPO. On October 12, 2021, the Company completed its IPO and issued a total of 5,290,000 shares for net proceeds of $50.9 million. The net proceeds of the offering are reflected in the Company's shareholder's equity at December 31, 2021. The amount of deposits received for subscriptions to purchase shares in excess of the gross IPO proceeds were returned to the original subscribers.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Bank's deposits as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)



12/31/2021



9/30/2021



Increase (Decrease)

Demand deposits



$

30,299



$

102,091



$

(71,792)



(70)

%

Savings





26,698





25,147





1,551



6



Money market





18,878





18,578





300



2



NOW





34,357





34,796





(439)



(1)



Certificates of deposit





66,563





68,848





(2,285)



(3)



Total deposits



$

176,795



$

249,460



$

(72,665)



(29)

%

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.7 million, up $43,000, or 3%, from the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to an increase in interest income from investment securities (up $68,000, or 40%) and a decrease in interest expense on deposits (down $15,000, or 12%). The impact of the change in income from investment securities and interest expense on deposits was partially offset by a decrease in interest income on loans (down $50,000, or 3%).

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Bank's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. All average balances are based on daily balances.











































Three Months Ended





12/31/2021



9/30/2021

(Dollars in thousands)



Average Balance



Interest



Average Yield/ Rate



Average Balance



Interest



Average Yield/ Rate

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS





































Loans receivable(1)



$

137,190



$

1,621



4.69

%



$

137,001



$

1,671



4.84

%

Investment securities





78,455





240



1.21







61,910





172



1.10



Other interest earning assets





58,706





23



0.15







36,505





13



0.14



Total interest-earning assets



$

274,351



$

1,884



2.72

%



$

235,416



$

1,856



3.13

%

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES





































Savings, NOW and money market accounts



$

78,822



$

24



0.12

%



$

81,650



$

26



0.12

%

Certificates of deposit





67,798





85



0.49







69,076





98



0.56



Total interest-bearing deposits





146,620





109



0.29







150,726





124



0.33



FHLB advances





8,989





68



3.03







8,966





68



3.04



Total interest-bearing liabilities



$

155,609



$

177



0.45

%



$

159,692



$

192



0.48

%

Net interest-earning assets



$

118,742















$

75,724













Net interest income; average interest rate spread









$

1,707



2.27

%









$

1,664



2.65

%

Net interest margin(2)















2.47

%















2.80

%





(1)

Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process.

(2)

Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $224,000, down $1.8 million, or 89%, from the third quarter of 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company received and recognized into non-interest income a CDFI Rapid Response Program grant totaling $1.8 million.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $2.2 million, up $317,000, or 17%, compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, up $216,000, or 20%, from the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the addition of bankers to our team, severance costs and the commencement of the ESOP.

Data processing and communication expense totaled $234,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, up $33,000, or 16%, from the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to the cost of additional technology resources for public company reporting and a new Lafayette branch location.

Professional service fees totaled $133,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, up $45,000, or 51%, from the third quarter of 2021 mainly due to public company audit and legal services.

Other non-interest expense totaled $172,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, up $48,000, or 39%, from the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to cost increases driven by our IPO, such as Nasdaq listing fees and increased insurance costs.

About St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank

Founded in 1922, St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, is a federally chartered savings bank that serves the banking needs of customers in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana. We serve our customers through six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. Our team is focused on fueling business and improving lives across our region. By working together, we can grow our economy and provide our children with the opportunity to raise their families in Acadiana.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts.  They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."  Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. and St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, and changes in the securities markets.  Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.























CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION



























(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)



12/31/2021



9/30/2021(1)





12/31/2020(1)

ASSETS





















Non-interest-bearing cash



$

4,933



$

5,117





$

5,507

Interest-bearing cash and due from banks





35,951





95,287







19,738

Total cash and cash equivalents





40,884





100,404







25,245

Investment securities:





















Securities available-for-sale, at fair value





88,339





49,682







20,730

Securities held-to-maturity





13,498





13,504







17,523

Loans receivable, net of unearned income





131,842





136,720







151,800

Allowance for loan losses





(2,276)





(2,646)







(3,022)

Loans receivable, net





129,566





134,074







148,778

Accrued interest receivable





579





511







564

Foreclosed real estate





340





399







415

Premises and equipment, net





6,577





6,658







5,489

Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank, at cost





1,399





1,398







1,394

Bank-owned life insurance





3,303





3,280







3,213

Other assets





864





1,653







1,337

TOTAL ASSETS



$

285,349



$

311,563





$

224,688























LIABILITIES





















Deposits:





















Non-interest-bearing



$

30,299



$

102,091





$

26,169

Interest-bearing





146,496





147,369







138,429

Total deposits





176,795





249,460







164,598

Federal Home Loan Bank advances





9,018





8,973







8,838

Other liabilities





1,190





1,130







719

TOTAL LIABILITIES





187,003





259,563







174,155























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Common stock





53





-







-

Additional paid-in capital





50,801





-







-

Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan





(4,179)





-







-

Retained earnings





52,354





52,270







50,426

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income





(683)





(270)







107

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





98,346





52,000







50,533

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



$

285,349



$

311,563





$

224,688





(1)

Data at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are Bank-only.

 

































CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)





































Three Months Ended



Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands)



12/31/2021



9/30/2021(1)



12/31/2020(1)



12/31/2021



12/31/2020(1)

INTEREST INCOME































Loans receivable, including fees



$

1,621



$

1,671



$

1,889



$

6,965



$

7,827

Investment securities





240





172





93





674





568

Other





23





13





10





60





95

Total interest income





1,884





1,856





1,992





7,699





8,490

INTEREST EXPENSE































Deposits





109





124





182





523





920

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank





68





68





189





272





785

Total interest expense





177





192





371





795





1,705

Net interest income





1,707





1,664





1,621





6,904





6,785

(Reversal of) provision for loan losses





(374)





-





320





(660)





985

Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for loan losses





2,081





1,664





1,301





7,564





5,800

NON-INTEREST INCOME































Service charges on deposit accounts





193





165





147





641





575

Gain on sale of fixed assets





-





-





-





24





16

Bank-owned life insurance





23





23





20





90





70

Federal community development grant





-





1,826





203





1,826





203

Other





8





11





51





45





102

Total non-interest income





224





2,025





421





2,626





966

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE































Salaries and employee benefits





1,300





1,084





812





4,631





3,644

Occupancy and equipment





220





215





188





818





678

Data processing and communication





234





201





171





790





612

Professional fees





133





88





108





388





273

Directors' fees





68





70





(21)





279





219

ATM and debit card





64





48





40





201





151

Foreclosed assets, net





1





39





16





75





287

Advertising and marketing





8





14





11





43





86

Prepayment penalties on FHLB advances





-





-





1,510





-





1,510

Other





172





124





108





551





483

Total non-interest expense





2,200





1,883





2,943





7,776





7,943

Income (loss) before income tax expense





105





1,806





(1,221)





2,414





(1,177)

Income tax expense (benefit)





22





373





(507)





487





(474)

NET INCOME (LOSS)



$

83



$

1,433



$

(714)



$

1,927



$

(703)

































Earnings per share - basic



$

0.02



$

N/A



$

N/A



$

0.40



$

N/A





(1)

Data for the periods ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are Bank-only.

 











































CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA















































Three Months Ended



Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands)



12/31/2021



9/30/2021(1)



12/31/2020(1)



12/31/2021



12/31/2020(1)

EARNINGS DATA









































Total interest income



$

1,884





$

1,856





$

1,992





$

7,699





$

8,490



Total interest expense





177







192







371







795







1,705



Net interest income





1,707







1,664







1,621







6,904







6,785



(Reversal of) provision for loan losses





(374)







-







320







(660)







985



Total non-interest income





224







2,025







421







2,626







966



Total non-interest expense





2,200







1,883







2,943







7,776







7,943



Income tax expense (benefit)





22







373







(507)







487







(474)



Net income (loss)



$

83





$

1,433





$

(714)





$

1,927





$

(703)













































ALLOWANCE FOR LOANS LOSSES









































Beginning balance



$

2,646





$

2,649





$

2,742





$

3,022





$

2,071



(Reversal of) provision for loan losses





(374)







-







320







(660)







985



Charge-offs





-







(18)







(58)







(150)







(140)



Recoveries





4







15







18







64







106



Net recoveries (charge-offs)





4







(3)







(40)







(86)







(34)



Ending balance



$

2,276





$

2,646





$

3,022





$

2,276





$

3,022













































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA









































Total assets



$

288,852





$

253,146





$

239,326





$

252,571





$

232,694



Total interest-earning assets





274,351







235,416







227,099







237,331







219,910



Total loans





137,190







137,001







157,132







141,592







161,208



Total interest-bearing deposits





146,620







150,726







137,372







146,968







132,336



Total interest-bearing liabilities





155,609







159,692







159,910







155,895







156,718



Total deposits





185,660







191,060







164,388







181,032







155,697



Total equity





92,942







50,920







51,235







61,323







51,600













































SELECTED RATIOS









































Return on average assets





0.11

%





2.25

%





(1.19)

%





0.76

%





(0.30)

%

Return on average equity





0.35







11.17







(5.54)







3.14







(1.36)



Efficiency ratio





113.93







51.04







144.12







81.59







102.48



Average equity to average assets





32.18







20.11







21.41







24.28







22.18



Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(2)





63.51







38.94







40.92







63.51







40.92



Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(2)





27.38







20.65







21.06







27.38







21.06



Total risk-based capital ratio(2)





64.77







40.20







42.29







64.77







42.29



Net interest margin





2.47







2.80







2.84







2.91







3.09







(1)

Data at and for the periods ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are Bank-only.

(2)

Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

For more information:

Joe Zanco, President and CEO

(337) 948-3033

