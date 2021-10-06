FORT ATKINSON, Wis., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caterpillar is known for its machine innovation and impressive equipment technology and services. Leveraging those core business offerings, Caterpillar partnered with Hot Wheels® to bring the power of play to life through Cat's latest video, Trial 11: Hot Wheels®.
The partnership between Caterpillar and Hot Wheels®, the number one toy manufacturer in the world, was built to recognize that the power of play is transformative. Specifically, to inspire current and future students to nurture the very important traits of innovation and creativity, securing the future pipeline to several key industries.
As highlighted in Cat Trial 11, STEM education allows students to see firsthand how educational skills can be applied to real-life work. This learning style emphasizes the connection between the educational content students are learning in the classroom with its relevant application in the industry.
"Our partnership with Hot Wheels® demonstrates how science, technology, engineering and math are not only important but fun. The power of play ignites the imagination and allows students to explore possibilities," said Caterpillar Chief Technology Officer Karl Weiss. "That's what our more than 11,000 Caterpillar engineers and technologists do every day – develop innovative solutions that help our customers succeed. Continuing this pace of innovation requires more students to pursue STEM careers."
Caterpillar believes in the tangible connection between children who imagine and adults who innovate. In particular, students who foster innovation and creativity within a STEM program will be even more prepared to approach and solve the biggest challenges that impact the construction, mining, energy and transportation industries in the future.
"From concept and design to engineering and on-site testing, Hot Wheels® and Cat recognize that STEM education is undoubtedly the most critical component of vehicle design at every scale and for every purpose," said Roberto Stanichi, SVP and Global Head of Hot Wheels at Mattel. "Our latest partnership highlights the mental confidence that the principles of science, technology, engineering and mathematics can instill on future generations of innovators, who will transform our world and how we move within it in ways we have yet to imagine."
As part of Cat Trial 11, Caterpillar continues to focus its resources to encourage engineering and technology skills, while cultivating an environment where innovation is rewarded and can flourish.
Organizations that Caterpillar currently partners with include: FIRST® (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), Society of Women Engineers (SWE), Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME) and the American Society of Materials International (ASM), amongst others.
The Caterpillar Foundation, launched in 1952, is committed to drive sustainable progress through action, investments and partnerships to build resilient communities and equip individuals and communities with the skills, resources and services they need to prosper.
Support from the Caterpillar Foundation helps partners Discovery Education, United Nations GirlUp's STEM for Social Good Bootcamps, The Boys and Girls Club of America and the National AfterSchool Association to create an empowered, prepared and skilled workforce through STEM and skilled trade career education, enabling the next generation of innovators, problem-solvers and leaders to emerge.
See how Caterpillar, through Cat Trial 11: Hot Wheels®, advances the power of play in STEM through an unbelievable life-size creation of a kid's Hot Wheels® track set equipped with cars, Next Generation Cat® Wheel Loaders and other Cat gear at: http://www.cat.com/Trial11
About AC Business Media
As one of America's top business-to-business media companies, AC Business Media reaches millions of professionals annually and leads the way in providing targeted content to top decision-makers and organizations. With a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics and supply chain markets, AC Business Media delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, videos, magazines, webinars and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data and ability to reach their target audience.
About Caterpillar
Since 1925, Caterpillar Inc. has been helping our customers build a better world – making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. With 2019 sales and revenues of $53.8 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Services offered throughout the product life cycle, cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise set Caterpillar apart, providing exceptional value to help our customers succeed. The company principally operates through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit caterpillar.com. To connect on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media.
About Mattel
Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.
Media Contact
Chantal Zimmermann, AC Business Media, (800) 538-5544, czimmermann@acbusinessmedia.com
Cathy Somers, AC Business Media, (800) 538-5544, czimmermann@acbusinessmedia.com
SOURCE Caterpillar