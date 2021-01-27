LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (the "Company", "we", "us", or "our" NASDAQ: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. The Company reported net income of $70.9 million, or $0.89 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and net income of $228.9 million, or $2.87 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Three months ended
Year ended December 31,
(unaudited)
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
2020
2019
Net income
$70.9 million
$56.8 million
$67.4 million
$228.9 million
$279.1 million
Basic earnings per common share
$0.89
$0.71
$0.85
$2.88
$3.49
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.89
$0.71
$0.84
$2.87
$3.48
Return on average assets
1.50%
1.18%
1.49%
1.22%
1.61%
Return on average total stockholders' equity
11.75%
9.53%
11.75%
9.70%
12.63%
Efficiency ratio
49.61%
51.53%
47.51%
47.65%
44.75%
HIGHLIGHTS
- The net interest margin increased to 3.12% in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 3.02% in the third quarter of 2020.
- There was a reversal for loan losses of $5 .0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to provision for loan losses of $12.5 million for the third quarter of 2020.
"For the fourth quarter of 2020, our net interest margin was 3.12%, increasing 10 basis points from the third quarter of 2020. Our loans, excluding Paycheck protection program loans increased by $103.4 million, or 2.7% annualized, and our deposits, excluding CD's, increased by $351.0 million, or 15.5% annualized, during the quarter. Also, there was a reversal for loan losses of $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and a $9.5 million decrease in nonaccrual loans during the fourth quarter," commented Chang M. Liu, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
FOURTH QUARTER INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW
Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was $70.9 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 5.2%, compared to net income of $67.4 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was $0.89 per share compared to $0.84 per share for the same quarter a year ago.
Net interest income before provision for credit losses
Net interest income before provision for credit losses decreased $1.4 million, or 1.0%, to $139.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $141.2 million during the same quarter a year ago. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in interest income from loans and securities.
The net interest margin was 3.12% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 3.34% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 3.02% for the third quarter of 2020.
For the fourth quarter of 2020, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 3.74%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 0.86%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.80%. In comparison, for the fourth quarter of 2019, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 4.53%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 1.61%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.55%.The decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets resulted mainly from lower rates on loans. The net interest spread, defined as the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities, was 2.88% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to 2.92% for the same quarter a year ago.
Reversal for credit losses
Based on a review of the appropriateness of the allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2020, the Company recorded a reversal for credit losses of $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a reversal for credit losses of $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company will continue to monitor the continuing impact of the pandemic on credit risks and losses, as well as on customer demand deposits and other liabilities and assets. As permitted under the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") and as extended by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the Company has chosen to continue to defer the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") methodology for estimated credit losses until the earlier of (i) the beginning of the Company's fiscal year that begins after the date the COVID-19 national emergency comes to an end or (ii) January 1, 2022. The following table sets forth the charge-offs and recoveries for the periods indicated:
Three months ended
Year ended December 31,
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
2020
2019
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
Charge-offs:
Commercial loans
$ 8,613
$ 6,956
$ 697
$ 21,996
$ 6,997
Total charge-offs
8,613
6,956
697
21,996
6,997
Recoveries:
Commercial loans
912
3,796
2,546
7,267
4,155
Construction loans
—
—
—
—
4,612
Real estate loans(1)
109
110
467
543
6,063
Total recoveries
1,021
3,906
3,013
7,810
14,830
Net charge-offs/(recoveries)
$ 7,592
$ 3,050
$ (2,316)
$ 14,186
$ (7,833)
(1) Real estate loans include commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, and equity lines.
Non-interest income
Non-interest income, which includes revenues from depository service fees, letters of credit commissions, securities gains (losses), wire transfer fees, and other sources of fee income, was $11.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.9 million, or 33.7%, compared to $8.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to a $2.8 million increase in net gains from equity securities offset in part by a $0.4 million decrease in wealth management fees, when compared to the same quarter a year ago.
Non-interest expense
Non-interest expense increased $3.8 million, or 5.3%, to $75.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $71.2 million in the same quarter a year ago. The increase in non-interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to an increase of $2.4 million in amortization expense of investments in low-income housing and alternative energy partnerships, and an increase of $1.0 million in other operating losses offset, in part, by a decrease of $0.6 million in salaries and employee benefits, when compared to the same quarter a year ago. The efficiency ratio was 49.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 47.5% for the same quarter a year ago.
Income taxes
The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 12.7% compared to 19.5% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The effective tax rate includes the impact of alternative energy investments and low-income housing tax credits.
BALANCE SHEET REVIEW
Gross loans were $15.6 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $568.9 million, or 3.8%, from $15.1 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to $240.9 million in Paycheck Protection Loans and increases of $279.8 million, or 3.8%, in commercial mortgage loans, $56.8 million, or 1.4%, in residential mortgage loans, $76.6 million, or 22.0%, in equity lines and $99.6 million, or 17.2%, in real estate construction loans offset, in part, by a decrease of $182.8 million, or 6.6%, in commercial loans not including Paycheck Protection Loans. During the fourth quarter of 2020, our loans, excluding Paycheck protection program loans increased by $103.4 million, or 2.7% annualized. The loan balances and composition at December 31, 2020, compared to September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are presented below:
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
Commercial loans
$ 2,595,926
$ 2,582,272
$ 2,778,744
Paycheck protection program loans
240,907
265,728
—
Residential mortgage loans
4,145,389
4,169,847
4,088,586
Commercial mortgage loans
7,555,027
7,459,316
7,275,262
Equity lines
424,555
411,848
347,975
Real estate construction loans
679,492
675,112
579,864
Installment and other loans
3,100
1,656
5,050
Gross loans
$ 15,644,396
$ 15,565,779
$ 15,075,481
Allowance for loan losses
(166,538)
(179,130)
(123,224)
Unamortized deferred loan fees
(2,494)
(4,210)
(626)
Total loans, net
$ 15,475,364
$ 15,382,439
$ 14,951,631
Total deposits were $16.1 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $1.4 billion, or 9.5%, from $14.7 billion at December 31, 2019. The increases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits NOW deposits and money market deposits resulted from higher liquidity maintained by our depositors during these uncertain times and improved money market deposit generation from corporate accounts. The decreases in time deposits resulted primarily from the runoff of wholesale time deposits. During the fourth quarter of 2020, our deposits excluding CD's increased by $351.0 million, or 15.5% annualized. The deposit balances and composition at December 31, 2020, compared to September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are presented below:
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 3,365,086
$ 3,306,421
$ 2,871,444
NOW deposits
1,926,135
1,767,227
1,358,152
Money market deposits
3,359,191
3,227,359
2,260,764
Savings deposits
785,672
784,076
758,903
Time deposits
6,673,317
6,949,165
7,443,045
Total deposits
$ 16,109,401
$ 16,034,248
$ 14,692,308
ASSET QUALITY REVIEW
At December 31, 2020, total non-accrual loans were $67.7 million, a decrease of $9.5 million, or 12.3%, from $77.2 million at September 30, 2020, and an increase of $27.2 million, or 67.2%, from $40.5 million at December 31, 2019. The decrease from the third quarter was due primarily to a $8.4 million charge-off for a commercial loan in our Hong Kong branch during the fourth quarter of 2020.
The allowance for loan losses was $166.5 million and the allowance for off-balance sheet unfunded credit commitments was $5.9 million at December 31, 2020, which represented the amount believed by management to be appropriate to absorb credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio, including unfunded credit commitments. The $166.5 million allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2020, increased $43.3 million, or 35.1%, from $123.2 million at December 31, 2019. This increase includes additional provisions for credit losses and reflects the deterioration in economic conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The allowance for loan losses represented 1.06% of period-end gross loans, and 229.2% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2020. The comparable ratios were 0.82% of period-end gross loans, and 262.6% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2019. The changes in non-performing assets and troubled debt restructurings at December 31, 2020, compared to December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, are presented below:
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
%
September 30, 2020
%
Non-performing assets
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
$ 4,982
$ 6,409
(22)
$ 2,868
74
Non-accrual loans:
Construction loans
4,286
4,580
(6)
4,335
(1)
Commercial mortgage loans
33,715
9,928
240
33,782
(0)
Commercial loans
23,087
19,381
19
29,757
(22)
Residential mortgage loans
6,596
6,634
(1)
9,317
(29)
Total non-accrual loans:
$ 67,684
$ 40,523
67
$ 77,191
(12)
Total non-performing loans
72,666
46,932
55
80,059
(9)
Other real estate owned
4,918
10,244
(52)
4,918
-
Total non-performing assets
$ 77,584
$ 57,176
36
$ 84,977
(9)
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)
$ 27,721
$ 35,336
(22)
$ 28,587
(3)
Allowance for loan losses
$ 166,538
$ 123,224
35
$ 179,130
(7)
Total gross loans outstanding, at period-end
$ 15,644,396
$ 15,075,481
4
$ 15,565,779
1
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, at period-end
229.18%
262.56%
223.75%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, at period-end
1.06%
0.82%
1.15%
The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.4% at December 31, 2020, compared to 0.3% at December 31, 2019. Total non-performing assets increased $20.4 million, or 35.7%, to $77.6 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $57.2 million at December 31, 2019, primarily due to an increase of $27.2 million, or 67.2%, in nonaccrual loans, offset, in part, by a decrease of $5.3 million, or 52.0%, in other real estate owned and a decrease of $1.4 million, or 22.3%, in accruing loans past due 90 days or more.
In the fourth quarter of 2020, the company repurchased 399,978 common shares at an average cost of $26.79 and completed its $50 million May 2019 stock buyback program.
CAPITAL ADEQUACY REVIEW
At December 31, 2020, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 13.52%, total risk-based capital ratio of 15.45%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.94%, calculated under the Basel III capital rules, continue to place the Company in the "well capitalized" category for regulatory purposes, which is defined as institutions with a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 8%, a total risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 10%, and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio equal to or greater than 5%. At December 31, 2019, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.51%, total risk-based capital ratio was 14.11%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.83%.
FULL YEAR REVIEW
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020, was $228.9 million, a decrease of $50.2 million, or 18.0%, compared to net income of $279.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $2.87 compared to $3.48 per share for the year ended December 31, 2019. The net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2020, was 3.12% compared to 3.54% for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Return on average stockholders' equity was 9.7% and return on average assets was 1.22% for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 12.63% and a return on average assets of 1.61% for the year ended December 31, 2019. The efficiency ratio for the year ended December 31, 2020, was 47.65% compared to 44.75% for the year ended December 31, 2019.
ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 38 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, three in Illinois, two in Texas, one in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Taipei, Beijing, and Shanghai. Cathay Bank's website is at www.cathaybank.com. Cathay General Bancorp's website is at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. nformation set forth on such websites is not incorporated into this press release.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements made in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding management's beliefs, projections, and assumptions concerning future results and events. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, such words as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "hopes," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "potential," "possible," "optimistic," "seeks," "shall," "should," "will," and variations of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, beliefs, projections, and assumptions of management and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Such risks and uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, adverse developments or conditions related to or arising from local, regional, national and international business, market and economic conditions and events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and the impact they may have on us, our customers and our operations, assets and liabilities; possible additional provisions for loan losses and charge-offs; credit risks of lending activities and deterioration in asset or credit quality; extensive laws and regulations and supervision that we are subject to including potential future supervisory action by bank supervisory authorities; increased costs of compliance and other risks associated with changes in regulation including the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; higher capital requirements from the implementation of the Basel III capital standards; compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and other money laundering statutes and regulations; potential goodwill impairment; liquidity risk; fluctuations in interest rates; risks associated with acquisitions and the expansion of our business into new markets; inflation and deflation; real estate market conditions and the value of real estate collateral; our ability to generate anticipated returns on our investments and financings, including in tax-advantaged projects; environmental liabilities; our ability to compete with larger competitors; our ability to retain key personnel; successful management of reputational risk; natural disasters, public health crises (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and geopolitical events; general economic or business conditions in Asia, and other regions where Cathay Bank has operations; failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our information systems; our ability to adapt our systems to technological changes; risk management processes and strategies; adverse results in legal proceedings; certain provisions in our charter and bylaws that may affect acquisition of the Company; changes in accounting standards or tax laws and regulations; market disruption and volatility; restrictions on dividends and other distributions by laws and regulations and by our regulators and our capital structure; issuance of preferred stock; successfully raising additional capital, if needed, and the resulting dilution of interests of holders of our common stock; the soundness of other financial institutions; and general competitive, economic political, and market conditions and fluctuations.
These and other factors are further described in Cathay General Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (Item 1A in particular), other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and other filings Cathay General Bancorp makes with the SEC from time to time. Actual results in any future period may also vary from the past results discussed in this press release. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances, developments or events occurring after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
Three months ended
Year ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
2020
2019
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Net interest income before (reversal)/provision for credit losses
$ 139,820
$ 137,504
$ 141,211
$ 552,110
$ 574,906
(Reversal)/provision for credit losses
(5,000)
12,500
(5,000)
57,500
(7,000)
Net interest income after (reversal)/provision for credit losses
144,820
125,004
146,211
494,610
581,906
Non-interest income
11,451
9,977
8,648
42,820
44,751
Non-interest expense
75,046
75,997
71,191
283,465
277,288
Income before income tax expense
81,225
58,984
83,668
253,965
349,369
Income tax expense
10,332
2,190
16,290
25,105
70,234
Net income
$ 70,893
$ 56,794
$ 67,378
$ 228,860
$ 279,135
Net income per common share
Basic
$ 0.89
$ 0.71
$ 0.85
$ 2.88
$ 3.49
Diluted
$ 0.89
$ 0.71
$ 0.84
$ 2.87
$ 3.48
Cash dividends paid per common share
$ 0.31
$ 0.31
$ 0.31
$ 1.24
$ 1.24
SELECTED RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.50%
1.18%
1.49%
1.22%
1.61%
Return on average total stockholders' equity
11.75%
9.53%
11.75%
9.70%
12.63%
Efficiency ratio
49.61%
51.53%
47.51%
47.65%
44.75%
Dividend payout ratio
34.80%
43.46%
36.67%
43.12%
35.51%
YIELD ANALYSIS (Fully taxable equivalent)
Total interest-earning assets
3.74%
3.78%
4.53%
3.96%
4.74%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.86%
1.04%
1.61%
1.14%
1.61%
Net interest spread
2.88%
2.74%
2.92%
2.82%
3.13%
Net interest margin
3.12%
3.02%
3.34%
3.12%
3.54%
CAPITAL RATIOS
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
13.52%
13.22%
12.51%
Total risk-based capital ratio
15.45%
15.23%
14.11%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
10.94%
10.51%
10.83%
.
.
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 138,616
$ 128,896
$ 177,240
Short-term investments and interest bearing deposits
1,282,462
1,305,170
416,538
Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,019,230 at December 31, 2020,
$1,060,975 at September 30, 2020 and $1,443,730 at December 31, 2019)
1,036,550
1,080,540
1,451,842
Loans
15,644,396
15,565,779
15,075,481
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(166,538)
(179,130)
(123,224)
Unamortized deferred loan fees, net
(2,494)
(4,210)
(626)
Loans, net
15,475,364
15,382,439
14,951,631
Equity securities
23,744
22,964
28,005
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
17,250
17,250
18,090
Other real estate owned, net
4,918
4,918
10,244
Affordable housing investments and alternative energy partnerships, net
309,016
325,013
308,681
Premises and equipment, net
102,998
103,438
104,239
Customers' liability on acceptances
13,753
12,973
10,694
Accrued interest receivable
59,032
57,102
53,541
Goodwill
372,189
372,189
372,189
Other intangible assets, net
5,434
5,631
6,296
Right-of-use assets- operating leases
30,919
32,591
33,990
Other assets
170,889
167,124
150,924
Total assets
$ 19,043,134
$ 19,018,238
$ 18,094,144
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 3,365,086
$ 3,306,421
$ 2,871,444
Interest-bearing deposits:
NOW deposits
1,926,135
1,767,227
1,358,152
Money market deposits
3,359,191
3,227,359
2,260,764
Savings deposits
785,672
784,076
758,903
Time deposits
6,673,317
6,949,165
7,443,045
Total deposits
16,109,401
16,034,248
14,692,308
Short-term borrowings
—
—
25,683
Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank
150,000
230,000
670,000
Other borrowings for affordable housing investments
23,714
23,788
29,022
Long-term debt
119,136
119,136
119,136
Deferred payments from acquisition
—
—
7,644
Acceptances outstanding
13,753
12,973
10,694
Lease liabilities - operating leases
33,484
35,116
35,873
Other liabilities
175,502
188,254
209,501
Total liabilities
16,624,990
16,643,515
15,799,861
Stockholders' equity
2,418,144
2,374,723
2,294,283
Total liabilities and equity
$ 19,043,134
$ 19,018,238
$ 18,094,144
Book value per common share
$ 30.41
$ 29.81
$ 28.78
Number of common shares outstanding
79,508,265
79,659,396
79,729,419
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
Three months ended
Year ended December 31,
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
2020
2019
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loan receivable, including loan fees
$ 163,618
$ 167,556
$ 181,224
$ 677,193
$ 729,619
Investment securities
3,469
4,115
8,583
20,599
33,037
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
217
216
304
952
1,207
Deposits with banks
292
347
1,115
1,830
5,404
Total interest and dividend income
167,596
172,234
191,226
700,574
769,267
INTEREST EXPENSE
Time deposits
19,416
26,247
38,799
111,629
152,791
Other deposits
5,725
5,761
7,720
25,396
25,311
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
1,180
1,251
1,466
5,299
7,441
Long-term debt
1,455
1,456
1,760
5,791
7,847
Deferred payments from acquisition
—
15
66
115
568
Short-term borrowings
—
—
204
234
403
Total interest expense
27,776
34,730
50,015
148,464
194,361
Net interest income before (reversal)/provision for credit losses
139,820
137,504
141,211
552,110
574,906
(Reversal)/provision for credit losses
(5,000)
12,500
(5,000)
57,500
(7,000)
Net interest income after (reversal)/provision for credit losses
144,820
125,004
146,211
494,610
581,906
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Net gains/(losses) from equity securities
780
(1,605)
(2,028)
(1,148)
5,736
Securities gains, net
542
—
318
1,695
211
Letters of credit commissions
1,749
1,792
1,674
6,741
6,407
Depository service fees
1,271
1,263
1,146
4,949
4,763
Other operating income
7,109
8,527
7,538
30,583
27,634
Total non-interest income
11,451
9,977
8,648
42,820
44,751
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
31,545
33,341
32,100
124,022
129,300
Occupancy expense
5,199
5,295
5,386
20,634
22,004
Computer and equipment expense
2,915
3,044
2,660
11,133
11,113
Professional services expense
6,270
5,241
5,899
21,856
23,107
Data processing service expense
3,893
3,772
3,473
14,897
13,210
FDIC and State assessments
2,145
1,993
2,427
8,999
9,617
Marketing expense
1,334
1,089
2,029
5,224
7,585
Other real estate owned expense/(income)
138
423
276
(3,091)
1,115
Amortization of investments in low income housing and
15,228
16,173
12,822
58,225
39,731
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
172
172
172
687
687
Cost associated with debt redemption
693
—
—
693
—
Other operating expense
5,514
5,454
3,947
20,186
19,819
Total non-interest expense
75,046
75,997
71,191
283,465
277,288
Income before income tax expense
81,225
58,984
83,668
253,965
349,369
Income tax expense
10,332
2,190
16,290
25,105
70,234
Net income
$ 70,893
$ 56,794
$ 67,378
$ 228,860
$ 279,135
Net income per common share:
Basic
$ 0.89
$ 0.71
$ 0.85
$ 2.88
$ 3.49
Diluted
$ 0.89
$ 0.71
$ 0.84
$ 2.87
$ 3.48
Cash dividends paid per common share
$ 0.31
$ 0.31
$ 0.31
$ 1.24
$ 1.24
Basic average common shares outstanding
79,540,694
79,628,372
79,711,414
79,584,560
79,999,703
Diluted average common shares outstanding
79,834,150
79,764,318
80,002,421
79,777,847
80,247,893
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
Three months ended
(In thousands)
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Interest-earning assets
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Loans (1)
$ 15,569,490
4.18%
$ 15,592,536
4.28%
$ 14,915,076
4.82%
Taxable investment securities
1,073,058
1.29%
1,145,092
1.43%
1,557,877
2.19%
FHLB stock
17,250
5.00%
17,250
4.99%
17,259
7.00%
Deposits with banks
1,156,764
0.10%
1,385,535
0.10%
275,032
1.61%
Total interest-earning assets
$ 17,816,562
3.74%
$ 18,140,413
3.78%
$ 16,765,244
4.53%
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 1,694,831
0.15%
$ 1,695,882
0.17%
$ 1,307,285
0.18%
Money market deposits
3,295,103
0.59%
3,119,091
0.62%
2,244,973
1.19%
Savings deposits
797,438
0.11%
766,521
0.11%
748,148
0.20%
Time deposits
6,687,731
1.15%
7,281,403
1.43%
7,574,179
2.03%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$ 12,475,103
0.80%
$ 12,862,897
0.99%
$ 11,874,585
1.55%
Other borrowed funds
237,467
1.98%
263,306
1.91%
342,227
2.01%
Long-term debt
119,136
4.86%
119,136
4.86%
142,451
4.90%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
12,831,706
0.86%
13,245,339
1.04%
12,359,263
1.61%
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
3,365,075
3,301,253
2,979,134
Total deposits and other borrowed funds
$ 16,196,781
$ 16,546,592
$ 15,338,397
Total average assets
$ 18,843,635
$ 19,164,220
$ 17,883,476
Total average equity
$ 2,400,494
$ 2,370,817
$ 2,274,986
Year ended
(In thousands)
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Interest-earning assets
Average
Average
Average Balance
Average
Loans (1)
$ 15,500,910
4.37%
$ 14,510,678
5.03%
Taxable investment securities
1,215,957
1.69%
1,442,820
2.29%
FHLB stock
17,300
5.50%
17,266
6.99%
Deposits with banks
960,276
0.19%
253,296
2.13%
Total interest-earning assets
$ 17,694,443
3.96%
$ 16,224,060
4.74%
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 1,591,924
0.18%
$ 1,290,752
0.18%
Money market deposits
2,903,837
0.74%
2,012,306
1.07%
Savings deposits
759,581
0.13%
731,027
0.20%
Time deposits
7,268,738
1.54%
7,459,800
2.05%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$ 12,524,080
1.09%
$ 11,493,885
1.55%
Other borrowed funds
326,023
1.73%
379,816
2.21%
Long-term debt
119,136
4.86%
164,976
4.76%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
12,969,239
1.14%
12,038,677
1.61%
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
3,158,828
2,837,946
Total deposits and other borrowed funds
$ 16,128,067
$ 14,876,623
Total average assets
$ 18,736,854
$ 17,337,267
Total average equity
$ 2,359,735
$ 2,209,642
(1) Yields and interest earned include net loan fees. Non-accrual loans are included in the average balance.
