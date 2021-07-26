Cathay General Bancorp (PRNewsFoto/Cathay General Bancorp) (PRNewsfoto/Cathay General Bancorp)

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (the "Company", "we", "us", or "our") (Nasdaq: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.  The Company reported net income of $77.2 million, or $0.97 per share, for the second quarter of 2021.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE



Three months ended

(unaudited)

June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



June 30, 2020

Net income

$77.2 million



$73.4 million



$54.3 million

Basic earnings per common share

$0.98



$0.92



$0.68

Diluted earnings per common share

$0.97



$0.92



$0.68

Return on average assets

1.60%



1.57%



1.15%

Return on average total stockholders' equity

12.53%



12.18%



9.31%

Efficiency ratio

43.41%



47.03%



44.82%













SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans, increased by 3.4% annualized.
  • The net interest margin increased to 3.24% in the second quarter of 2021 from 3.20% in the first quarter of 2021 and 3.02% in second quarter of 2020.
  • Quarterly earnings per share increased 5.75% from first quarter of 2021 and 42.6% from same quarter in 2020.
  • Total deposits, excluding time deposits, increased for the quarter by $462.2 million, or 18.3% annualized.

"For the second quarter of 2021, total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans, increased by 3.4% annualized.  Under our previously announced April 2021 stock repurchase program, we repurchased 1.5 million shares at an average cost of $41.46 per share, for a total of $63.5 million, during the second quarter," commented Chang M. Liu, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

SECOND QUARTER INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was $77.2 million, an increase of $22.9 million, or 42.2%, compared to net income of $54.3 million for the same quarter a year ago.  Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was $0.97 per share compared to $0.68 per share for the same quarter a year ago.

Return on average stockholders' equity was 12.53% and return on average assets was 1.60% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 9.31% and a return on average assets of 1.15% for the same quarter a year ago.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses

Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $13.5 million, or 10.0%, to $148.0 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to $134.5 million during the same quarter a year ago.  The increase was due primarily to a decrease in interest expense from deposits, offset, in part, by a decrease in interest income from loans and securities.

The net interest margin was 3.24% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 3.02% for the second quarter of 2020 and 3.20% for the first quarter of 2021.

For the second quarter of 2021, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 3.62%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 0.53%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.48%.  In comparison, for the second quarter of 2020, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 3.91%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 1.20%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.16%. The decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets resulted mainly from lower lending rates.  The net interest spread, defined as the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities, was 3.09% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 2.71% for the same quarter a year ago.

(Reversal)/provision for credit losses

As permitted under the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") and as extended by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the Company adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") methodology for estimated credit losses effective as of January 1, 2021. The Company recorded a reversal for credit losses of $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a reversal for credit losses of $13.6 million in the first quarter of 2021 and a $25.0 million provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2020. The first and second quarter reversal for credit losses were primarily driven by the more favorable macroeconomic forecast in the two periods. As of June 30, 2021, the allowance for loan losses decreased $12.6 million to $131.3 million, or 0.84% of gross loans, compared to $145.1 million, or 0.93% of gross loans, as of March 31, 2021. The change in the allowance for loan losses included a $6.6 million reversal for loan losses for the second quarter of 2021, and $7.3 million in net charge-offs. In the second quarter of 2020, a provision for loan losses of $25.0 million was recorded under the incurred loss method, which includes management's projection of the potential impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic at that time. The Company will continue to monitor the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on credit risks and losses, as well as on customer deposits and other liabilities and assets. 

The following table sets forth the charge-offs and recoveries for the periods indicated:























Three months ended



Six months ended June 30,



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



June 30, 2020



2021



2020



(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Charge-offs:



















  Commercial loans

$                        7,712



$                       9,138



$                         5,106



$            16,850



$            6,427

     Total charge-offs

7,712



9,138



5,106



16,850



6,427

Recoveries:



















  Commercial loans

155



1,269



1,350



1,424



2,558

  Real estate loans (1)

303



111



163



413



325

     Total recoveries

458



1,380



1,513



1,837



2,883

Net charge-offs

$                        7,254



$                       7,758



$                         3,593



$            15,013



$            3,544





















(1) Real estate loans include commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, and equity lines.









 

Allowance for credit losses

The Company adopted CECL as of January 1, 2021 under a modified retrospective approach.  The following table presents a rollforward of the allowance for credit losses:





Allowance for Credit Losses Rollforward

Allowance for

Loan Losses



Reserve for

Unfunded Loan

Commitments



Total

Allowance for

Credit Losses



(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Balance at December 31, 2020

$       166,538



$                5,880



$        172,418

Impact of ASU 2016-13 adoption *

(1,560)



6,018



4,458

Balance, at January 1, 2021 *

164,978



11,898



176,876

Reversal of provision for credit losses

(12,110)



(1,448)



(13,558)

Charge-offs

(9,138)





(9,138)

Recoveries

1,380





1,380

Net charge-offs

(7,758)





(7,758)

Balance, at March 31, 2021 *

$       145,110



$              10,450



$        155,560

Reversal of provision for credit losses

(6,600)



(2,400)



(9,000)

Charge-offs

(7,712)





(7,712)

Recoveries

458





458

Net charge-offs

(7,254)





(7,254)

Balance, at June 30, 2021

$       131,256



$                8,050



$        139,306













* Balance sheet amounts previously reported for the impact of the initial adoption of CECL have been corrected.

  The correction decreased the allowance for loan losses by $2.2 million and increased the allowance for unfunded

  credit commitments by $5.5 million and an after-tax decrease to opening retained earnings of $2.3 million.

 

Non-interest income

Non-interest income, which includes revenues from depository service fees, letters of credit commissions, securities gains (losses), wire transfer fees, and other sources of fee income, was $12.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $3.0 million, or 19.2%, compared to $15.6 million for the second quarter of 2020.  The decrease was primarily due to a $6.7 million decrease in net gains from equity securities offset, in part by, a $1.7 million increase in wealth management fees and commissions, a $1.3 million increase in bank owned life insurance benefit, and a $0.9 million increase in interest rate swap fair value, when compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Non-interest expense

Non-interest expense increased $2.4 million, or 3.6%, to $69.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $67.3 million in the same quarter a year ago.  The increase in non-interest expense in the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to an increase of $4.6 million in salaries and other employee benefits, and an increase of $1.1 million in computer and equipment expenses, offset, in part, by a decrease of $2.2 million in amortization expense of investments in low-income housing and alternative energy partnerships and a decrease of $1.0 million in FDIC and state assessments, when compared to the same quarter a year ago.  The efficiency ratio was 43.4% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 44.8% for the same quarter a year ago.

Income taxes

The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 22.7% compared to 6.0% for the second quarter of 2020. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company made a new alternative energy investment which resulted in a year-to-date catchup adjustment in the second quarter to reflect the lower full year effective tax rate for 2020 resulting from tax credits generated from the new alternative energy investment. The effective tax rate includes the impact of alternative energy investments and low-income housing tax credits.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Gross loans were $15.7 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $46.3 million, or 3.0%, from $15.6 billion as of December 31, 2020.  The increase was primarily due to an increase of $60.1 million in commercial mortgage loans and an increase of $32.6 million in commercial loans, not including Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, offset, in part, by a decrease of $41.7 million, or 1.0%, in residential mortgage loans and $15.0 million, or 2.2%, in real estate construction loans.  During the second quarter of 2021, Cathay Bank funded 355 new PPP loans totaling $24.9 million. Loan fees recognized on PPP loans were $2.7 million in the second quarter and $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.  As of June 30, 2021, the remaining deferred loan fees on PPP loans was $8.8 million.

The loan balances and composition as of June 30, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, are presented below:















June 30, 2021



December 31, 2020



June 30, 2020



(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Commercial loans

$                2,628,534



$                2,595,926



$                  2,746,316

Paycheck protection program loans

238,904



240,907



261,650

Residential mortgage loans

4,103,736



4,145,389



4,184,721

Commercial mortgage loans

7,615,087



7,555,027



7,391,502

Equity lines

436,801



424,555



399,207

Real estate construction loans

664,495



679,492



624,199

Installment and other loans

3,132



3,100



688

Gross loans

$              15,690,689



$              15,644,396



$                15,608,283













Allowance for loan losses

(131,256)



(166,538)



(169,680)

Unamortized deferred loan fees

(6,865)



(2,494)



(4,507)

 

Total loans, net

 

$              15,552,568



$              15,475,364



$                15,434,096

Total deposits were $16.5 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $428.1 million, or 2.7%, from $16.1 billion as of December 31, 2020.  We believe the increases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposits and savings deposits resulted from higher liquidity maintained by our depositors during these uncertain times and improved money market deposit generation. We believe the decreases in time deposits resulted primarily from the runoff of wholesale time deposits and migration of some maturing time deposits to money market deposits.  During the second quarter of 2021, our deposits excluding CD's increased by $462.2 million, or 18.3% annualized. The deposit balances and composition as of June 30, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, are presented below:

 



June 30, 2021



December 31, 2020



June 30, 2020



(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$                3,664,931



$                3,365,086



$                3,298,415

NOW deposits

2,026,154



1,926,135



1,671,290

Money market deposits

4,003,043



3,359,191



2,982,385

Savings deposits

900,106



785,672



743,982

Time deposits

5,943,278



6,673,317



7,585,832

Total deposits

$              16,537,512



$              16,109,401



$              16,281,904

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

As of June 30, 2021, total non-accrual loans were $67.8 million, an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.1%, from $67.7 million as of December 31, 2020, and an increase of $11.3 million, or 20.0%, from $56.5 million as of June 30, 2020. 

The allowance for loan losses was $131.3 million and the allowance for off-balance sheet unfunded credit commitments was $8.1 million as of June 30, 2021.  The allowances represent the amount estimated by management to be appropriate to absorb credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio, including unfunded credit commitments.  The allowance for loan losses represented 0.84% of period-end gross loans, and 189.42% of non-performing loans as of June 30, 2021.  The comparable ratios were 1.06% of period-end gross loans, and 229.18% of non-performing loans as of December 31, 2020. 

The changes in non-performing assets and troubled debt restructurings as of June 30, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, are presented below:

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

June 30, 2021



December 31, 2020



%

Change



June 30, 2020



%

Change

Non-performing assets



















Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

$                       1,513



$                      4,982



(70)



$                     21,374



(93)

Non-accrual loans:



















  Construction loans

4,116



4,286



(4)



4,433



(7)

  Commercial mortgage loans

36,884



33,715



9



10,896



239

  Commercial loans

16,333



23,087



(29)



27,125



(40)

  Residential mortgage loans

10,449



6,596



58



14,004



(25)

Total non-accrual loans:

$                     67,782



$                    67,684



0



$                     56,458



20

Total non-performing loans

69,295



72,666



(5)



77,832



(11)

 Other real estate owned

4,871



4,918



(1)



7,318



(33)

Total non-performing assets

$                     74,166



$                    77,584



(4)



$                     85,150



(13)

Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)

$                     27,261



$                    27,721



(2)



$                     31,671



(14)





















Allowance for loan losses

$                   131,256



$                  166,538



(21)



$                   169,680



(23)

Total gross loans outstanding, at period-end

$              15,690,689



$             15,644,396



0



$              15,608,283



1





















Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, at period-end

189.42%



229.18%







218.01%





Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, at period-end

0.84%



1.06%







1.09%

























The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.4% as of June 30, 2021, compared to 0.4% as of December 31, 2020.  Total non-performing assets decreased $3.4 million, or 4.4%, to $74.2 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $77.6 million as of December 31, 2020, primarily due to a decrease of $3.5 million, or 70.0%, in accruing loans past due 90 days or more. 

CAPITAL ADEQUACY REVIEW

As of June 30, 2021, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 13.77%, total risk-based capital ratio of 15.47%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.85%, calculated under the Basel III capital rules, continue to place the Company in the "well capitalized" category for regulatory purposes, which is defined as institutions with  a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 8%, a total risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 10%, and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio equal to or greater than 5%. As of December 31, 2020, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 13.53%, total risk-based capital ratio was 15.47%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.94%. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 1.5 million shares at an average cost of $41.46 per share for a total of $63.4 million under its April 2021 stock repurchase program of up to $75 million.

YEAR-TO-DATE REVIEW

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $150.6 million, an increase of $49.4 million, or 48.8%, compared to net income of $101.2 million for the same period a year ago.  Diluted earnings per share was $1.89 compared to $1.27 per share for the same period a year ago.  The net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was 3.22% compared to 3.17% for the same period a year ago.

Return on average stockholders' equity was 12.36% and return on average assets was 1.58% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 8.72% and a return on average assets of 1.10% for the same period a year ago.  The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was 45.17% compared to 44.71% for the same period a year ago. 

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

 







Three months ended



Six months ended June 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



June 30, 2020



2021



2020























FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE





















Net interest income before (reversal)/provision for credit losses   

$         148,001



$                   141,818



$         134,475



$       289,819



$          274,786

(Reversal)/provision for credit losses



(9,000)



(13,558)



25,000



(22,558)



50,000

Net interest income after (reversal)/provision for credit losses



157,001



155,376



109,475



312,377



224,786

Non-interest income



12,583



10,000



15,606



22,583



21,392

Non-interest expense



69,707



71,403



67,268



141,110



132,422

Income before income tax expense



99,877



93,973



57,813



193,850



113,756

Income tax expense



22,678



20,589



3,492



43,267



12,583

Net income



$          77,199



$                    73,384



$           54,321



$       150,583



$          101,173























Net income per common share





















Basic



$              0.98



$                        0.92



$              0.68



$             1.90



$                1.27

Diluted



$              0.97



$                        0.92



$              0.68



$             1.89



$                1.27























 Cash dividends paid per common share 



$              0.31



$                        0.31



$              0.31



$             0.62



$                0.62













































SELECTED RATIOS





















Return on average assets



1.60%



1.57%



1.15%



1.58%



1.10%

Return on average total stockholders' equity



12.53%



12.18%



9.31%



12.36%



8.72%

Efficiency ratio



43.41%



47.03%



44.82%



45.17%



44.71%

Dividend payout ratio



31.80%



33.59%



45.42%



32.67%



48.76%













































YIELD ANALYSIS (Fully taxable equivalent)





















Total interest-earning assets



3.62%



3.68%



3.91%



3.65%



4.17%

Total interest-bearing liabilities



0.53%



0.67%



1.20%



0.60%



1.34%

Net interest spread



3.09%



3.01%



2.71%



3.05%



2.83%

Net interest margin



3.24%



3.20%



3.02%



3.22%



3.17%













































CAPITAL RATIOS



June 30, 2021



December 31, 2020



June 30, 2020









Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



13.77%



13.53%



12.88%









Total risk-based capital ratio



15.47%



15.47%



14.81%









Tier 1 leverage capital ratio



10.85%



10.94%



10.46%

































































































 

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per share data)



June 30, 2021



December 31, 2020



June 30, 2020















Assets













Cash and due from banks



$          133,507



$                    138,616



$        148,700

Short-term investments and interest bearing deposits



1,589,086



1,282,462



1,425,001

Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $991,715 at June 30, 2021,













    $1,019,230 at December 31, 2020 and $1,122,994 at June 30, 2020)



1,002,515



1,036,550



1,146,102

Loans



15,690,689



15,644,396



15,608,283

Less:  Allowance for loan losses



(131,256)



(166,538)



(169,680)

 Unamortized deferred loan fees, net



(6,865)



(2,494)



(4,507)

 Loans, net



15,552,568



15,475,364



15,434,096

Equity securities



20,113



23,744



24,570

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



17,250



17,250



17,250

Other real estate owned, net



4,871



4,918



7,318

Affordable housing investments and alternative energy partnerships, net



286,833



309,016



320,047

Premises and equipment, net



100,917



102,998



104,165

Customers' liability on acceptances



7,560



13,753



10,665

Accrued interest receivable



56,092



59,032



54,326

Goodwill



372,189



372,189



372,189

Other intangible assets, net



5,041



5,434



6,030

Right-of-use assets- operating leases



31,310



30,919



34,217

Other assets



168,510



170,889



162,361

Total assets



$     19,348,362



$               19,043,134



$     19,267,037















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Deposits













Non-interest-bearing demand deposits



$       3,664,931



$                 3,365,086



$       3,298,415

Interest-bearing deposits:













NOW deposits



2,026,154



1,926,135



1,671,290

Money market deposits



4,003,043



3,359,191



2,982,385

Savings deposits



900,106



785,672



743,982

Time deposits



5,943,278



6,673,317



7,585,832

Total deposits



16,537,512



16,109,401



16,281,904















Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank



20,000



150,000



230,000

Other borrowings for affordable housing investments



23,249



23,714



32,399

Long-term debt



119,136



119,136



119,136

Deferred payments from acquisition







7,753

Acceptances outstanding



7,560



13,753



10,665

Lease liabilities - operating leases



34,194



33,484



36,408

Other liabilities



154,354



175,502



206,324

Total liabilities



16,896,005



16,624,990



16,924,589

Stockholders' equity



2,452,357



2,418,144



2,342,448

Total liabilities and equity



$     19,348,362



$               19,043,134



$     19,267,037















Book value per common share



$             31.38



$                       30.41



$             29.42

Number of common shares outstanding



78,158,590



79,508,265



79,619,984















 

 

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

 







Three months ended



Six months ended June 30,





June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020



2021

2020





(In thousands, except share and per share data)







INTEREST AND  DIVIDEND INCOME















Loan receivable, including loan fees



$         161,493

$                  159,721

$         168,149



$    321,214

$          346,019

Investment securities



3,189

3,067

5,405



6,256

13,015

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



255

217

214



472

519

Deposits with banks



438

315

240



753

1,191

Total interest and dividend income



165,375

163,320

174,008



328,695

360,744

















INTEREST EXPENSE















Time deposits



10,055

14,009

30,811



24,064

65,966

Other deposits



5,465

5,594

5,919



11,059

13,910

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



415

475

1,316



890

2,868

Long-term debt



1,439

1,424

1,440



2,863

2,880

Deferred payments from acquisition



42



100

Short-term borrowings



5



234

Total interest expense



17,374

21,502

39,533



38,876

85,958

















Net interest income before (reversal)/provision for credit losses



148,001

141,818

134,475



289,819

274,786

(Reversal)/provision for credit losses



(9,000)

(13,558)

25,000



(22,558)

50,000

Net interest income after (reversal)/provision for credit losses



157,001

155,376

109,475



312,377

224,786

















NON-INTEREST INCOME















Net (losses)/gains from equity securities



(879)

(2,752)

5,779



(3,631)

(323)

Securities gains, net



853

1,147



853

1,153

Letters of credit commissions



1,782

1,690

1,560



3,472

3,200

Depository service fees



1,343

1,363

1,117



2,706

2,415

Other operating income



10,337

8,846

6,003



19,183

14,947

Total non-interest income



12,583

10,000

15,606



22,583

21,392

















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries and employee benefits



32,758

32,722

28,197



65,480

59,136

Occupancy expense



4,960

5,046

4,963



10,006

10,140

Computer and equipment expense



3,647

3,271

2,581



6,918

5,174

Professional services expense



5,756

4,710

5,200



10,466

10,345

Data processing service expense



3,243

3,655

3,566



6,898

7,232

FDIC and State assessments



1,440

1,925

2,446



3,365

4,861

Marketing expense



1,443

2,882

915



4,325

2,801

Other real estate owned expense/(income)



191

94

452



285

(3,652)

Amortization of investments in low income housing and

  alternative energy partnerships



10,682

11,570

12,934



22,252

26,824

Amortization of core deposit intangibles



171

172

171



343

343

Cost associated with debt redemption



732



732

Other operating expense



5,416

4,624

5,843



10,040

9,218

Total non-interest expense



69,707

71,403

67,268



141,110

132,422

















Income before income tax expense



99,877

93,973

57,813



193,850

113,756

Income tax expense



22,678

20,589

3,492



43,267

12,583

Net income



$          77,199

$                    73,384

$          54,321



$    150,583

$          101,173

Net income per common share:















Basic



$              0.98

$                        0.92

$              0.68



$          1.90

$               1.27

Diluted



$              0.97

$                        0.92

$              0.68



$          1.89

$               1.27

















Cash dividends paid per common share



$              0.31

$                        0.31

$              0.31



$          0.62

$               0.62

Basic average common shares outstanding



79,167,004

79,530,777

79,581,097



79,347,886

79,584,587

Diluted average common shares outstanding



79,418,668

79,832,305

79,682,426



79,624,344

79,756,226

















 

 

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

AVERAGE BALANCES – SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

 





Three months ended



(In thousands)

June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



June 30, 2020

Interest-earning assets

Average

Balance

Average

 Yield/Rate (1)



Average

Balance

Average

Yield/Rate (1)



Average

Balance

Average

Yield/Rate (1)

Loans (1)

$    15,684,329

4.13%



$ 15,691,976

4.13%



$   15,626,412

4.33%

Taxable investment securities

976,593

1.31%



995,704

1.25%



1,268,661

1.71%

FHLB stock

17,250

5.93%



17,250

5.10%



17,434

4.95%

Deposits with banks

1,633,686

0.11%



1,283,375

0.10%



980,949

0.10%

Total interest-earning assets

$    18,311,858

3.62%



$ 17,988,305

3.68%



$   17,893,456

3.91%



















Interest-bearing liabilities

















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$      1,967,069

0.13%



$   1,890,390

0.14%



$     1,586,112

0.19%

Money market deposits

3,951,549

0.47%



3,552,217

0.54%



2,756,493

0.72%

Savings deposits

896,747

0.09%



845,543

0.10%



740,500

0.14%

Time deposits

6,035,219

0.67%



6,404,755

0.89%



7,616,446

1.63%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$    12,850,584

0.48%



$ 12,692,905

0.63%



$   12,699,551

1.16%

Other borrowed funds

93,442

1.79%



123,424

1.56%



412,953

1.33%

Long-term debt

119,136

4.84%



119,136

4.85%



119,136

4.86%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

13,063,162

0.53%



12,935,465

0.67%



13,231,640

1.20%



















Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

3,597,475





3,406,460





3,101,265





















Total deposits and other borrowed funds

$    16,660,637





$ 16,341,925





$   16,332,905





















Total average assets

$    19,347,886





$ 19,011,161





$   18,930,651



Total average equity

$      2,471,388





$   2,443,040





$     2,346,775























Six months ended







(In thousands)

June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020







Interest-earning assets

Average

Balance

Average

Yield/Rate (1)



Average

Balance

Average

Yield/Rate (1)







Loans (1)

$    15,688,131

4.13%



$ 15,419,926

4.51%







Taxable investment securities

986,096

1.28%



1,324,013

1.98%







FHLB stock

17,250

5.52%



17,352

6.02%







Deposits with banks

1,459,498

0.10%



645,986

0.37%







Total interest-earning assets

$    18,150,975

3.65%



$ 17,407,277

4.17%

























Interest-bearing liabilities

















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$      1,928,941

0.14%



$   1,487,354

0.20%







Money market deposits

3,752,986

0.50%



2,597,245

0.92%







Savings deposits

871,286

0.10%



736,936

0.16%







Time deposits

6,218,967

0.78%



7,556,033

1.76%







Total interest-bearing deposits

$    12,772,180

0.55%



$ 12,377,568

1.30%







Other borrowed funds

108,350

1.66%



402,491

1.60%







Long-term debt

119,136

4.85%



119,136

4.86%







Total interest-bearing liabilities

12,999,666

0.60%



12,899,195

1.34%

























Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

3,502,495





2,982,577









Total deposits and other borrowed funds

$    16,502,161





$ 15,881,772



























Total average assets

$    19,181,963





$ 18,466,846









Total average equity

$      2,456,167





$   2,333,529



























(1) Yields and interest earned include net loan fees. Non-accrual loans are included in the average balance.





























 

