ASHLAND CITY, Tenn., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caymas Boats is proud to announce its new partnership with the National Professional Anglers Association (NPAA). The NPAA is a great non-profit organization that dedicates itself to protecting and growing the fishing industry. Many of the most recognized fishing brands and organizations have partnered with the NPAA, making this an honor for Caymas Boats to join the list.
Earl Bentz, founder of Caymas Boats, is excited for this new partnership, saying "Throughout much of my career, I have partnered with the NPAA. They are a great organization and advocate for the fishing community, and I am excited to once again partner with them through Caymas Boats."
Based in Ashland City, Tennessee, Caymas Boats is dedicated to designing custom fiberglass fishing boats that are of the world's highest quality. Caymas Boats' build team consists of some of the most highly experienced craftsmen in the boat building industry. Since 2018, Caymas Boats has manufactured a selection of the best-performing bass boats to date, providing a dry ride, maximum speed and comfort, superior safety and effortless performance.
