SARASOTA, Fla., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cayuga Hospitality Consultants, a highly experienced network of independent hospitality consultants, is excited to announce that three new members, Katie Benson, Germinal Garcia, and Ken Edwards, have joined their team. The addition of these experts will provide clients with more diverse expert guidance and services. The consulting group now offers more varied services within hotel asset management, operational restructuring, property development, eLearning technologies, hotel sales, and digital strategy consultations.
Katie Benson has in-depth knowledge of various styles of hotel operations and brings value by defining and executing growth and profit strategies. She has led acquisitions and startups through complex logistics, risk management and capital improvement projects. Benson's early career roles include Human Resources, Operations and General Management with Sheraton and then Starwood in Australia, China, Qatar, and UAE. Her career progressed into senior roles with Langham Hospitality Group, where she was Regional Vice President for Europe and the USA and Jumeirah where she was Regional Vice President for Europe. She was also CEO of Langham Hospitality Investments, a listed hotel property trust. In 2019 Benson was a Fellow of Harvard University's Advanced Leadership Initiative, and she holds an MBA from Bond University, Australia. Benson says she loves to use her varied global experience to tackle interesting and challenging projects.
Germinal Garcia is the Founder & CEO of Garlan and is known as a hands-on and highly accomplished General Manager and Sales Executive who transforms his client's objectives and visions into actions. He had experience in 11 countries and has opened three hotels as Director of Sales & Marketing and four hotels as Opening General Manager. Garcia's background allows him to provide consulting in sales, operations, marketing, revenue management, mystery shopper and training in all the areas. He has more than three decades of international experience in the Hospitality Restaurant & Hotel and Resort Sales & Marketing Operations with PepsiCo Inc, Sheraton, Real Group Camino Real-International Central America, Marriott International, Villa Group in Mexico and Grand Heritage Group in Mexico. Garcia received his B.S. in Mass Communications, Broadcasting, and Marketing / Public Relations plus he obtained a diploma in ecommerce and business intelligence from the Intercontinental University of Mexico.
Ken Edwards has over 20 years of experience building, operating and developing hotels throughout the United States. His consulting services include hotel management, receivership and crisis management, property development, hospitality training, and technology for disruptive marketing and sales. He built his career and company, Tristar Hotel Group, which has managed over 75 properties in 17 different states, within different segments and with a variety of brands. Edwards has also managed over 30 distressed properties under receivership. In addition, he provides an end-to-end crisis management solution for properties in need. Edwards developed the industry-leading eLearning platform HMBookstore. He received a B.S. in Hotel Management from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and Masters from University of South Florida. In addition, Ken graduated from the Culinary Institute of America as he continued his education in the Food and Beverage field. He has also served in multiple committees for IHG and as Board of Directors for InterContinental Hotel Group.
"We are excited that Cayuga will continue to provide our clients with innovative thought and industry-leading resources for both domestic and international projects with our newest consultants," says Katherine Moulton, Partner and Executive Director.
###
About Cayuga Hospitality Consultants
Cayuga Hospitality Consultants is a global network of independent consultants focused on the hospitality industry. Consultants are available to work independently on assignments or can be organized as a team or task force to achieve the greatest possible results for our clients. Areas of expertise include operations, sales, marketing, finance, asset management, development, technology, insurance, litigation and sustainability for all areas of hospitality, including hotels/resorts, spas/clubs, restaurants/bars, and casinos. Consultants' goals are to provide practical, profit-oriented advisory services across a broad range of hospitality property types and business models plus hands-on support implementing their recommendations. For more information, view their hospitality consulting services or follow them on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Katherine Moulton, Cayuga Hospitality Consultants, 1-866-386-4020, kkmoulton@comcast.net
SOURCE Cayuga Hospitality Consultants